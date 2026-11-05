Bell, Janssen, O'donoghue, 'Hocus Pocus' Stars Added To FAN EXPO New Orleans Guest List
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Catherine Bell (“Good Witch,”“JAG”), Famke Janssen (“X-Men,”“GoldenEye”), Colin O'Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time,”“The Rite”) and three standouts from the classic Disney film“Hocus Pocus,” Jason Marsden, Vinessa Shaw and Omri Katz, will attend FAN EXPO New Orleans, as the latest wave of celebrity guests are announced today. The sixth annual pop culture celebration is set for January 8-10, 2027, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
They will be joined by“Peggy the Dog” (“Deadpool & Wolverine”) at the event.
Bell is the popular star of several long-running TV series, most recently“Good Witch,” in which she headlined as protagonist“Cassie Nightingale” from 2015-2021, as well as“Army Wives,” in which she had a seven-season run as“Denise Sherwood,” and“JAG,” co-starring opposite David James Elliott as Marine Corps attorney“Sarah MacKenzie” from seasons 2-10. She has appeared on the big screen in“Bruce Almighty,” opposite Jim Carrey, and Netflix's“The Do-Over,” alongside Adam Sandler.
Janssen has caught the attention of the pop culture fandom world in several iterations of the“X-Men” franchise, including the 2000 feature film, the 2023 follow-up“X2: X-Men United,” and several sequels as“Jean Grey.” She also co-starred as a primary villain opposite Pierce Brosnan in the 1995 James Bond film“GoldenEye.” The Dutch actress/director modeled professionally in the U.S. in the 1980s before moving to acting.
O'Donoghue starred as“Captain Killian 'Hook' Jones” on the long-running ABC fantasy series“Once Upon a Time,” from 2012-2018, which followed a breakout role headlining opposite Anthony Hopkins in the feature film“The Rite” a year earlier. He has since appeared in“Wizards” and“The Right Stuff” and portrays“Captain William Lounsbury” in this year's Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman-produced Civil War period series“The Gray House” on Prime Video.
Marsden, who has been a popular character actor in more than 200 films and series for nearly 40 years, voiced tritagonist“Thackery Binx” in the 1993 Disney fantasy film“Hocus Pocus” and“Haku” in“Spirited Away.” Perhaps his most recognizable live-action role is that of“Rich Halke” in the 90s TV series“Step By Step,” and he's been the voice of such diverse characters, such as“Max Goof,”“Young Clark Kent,” and“Peter Pan,” and has acted in hits like“The Fairly OddParents,”“Extreme Ghostbusters,” and“The Legend of Tarzan,” among many others.
Shaw had the key role of“Allison Watts” in“Hocus Pocus,” launching a career that has included more than 50 credits, including a spot opposite Russell Crowe, Christian Bale and Peter Fonda in the 2007 film“3:10 to Yuma,”“40 Days and 40 Nights” and“Eyes Wide Shut.” She stars in the current drama release“Nickles.”
Katz portrayed protagonist“Max Dennison” in“Hocus Pocus,” after bursting on the scene as“John Ross Ewing” in the evening serial“Dallas” for nine seasons from 1983-1991. He headlined the NBC sci-fi series“Eerie, Indiana” and later had a recurring role on“The John Larroquette Show.”
Peggy, who earned the title of“Britain's Ugliest Dog” in a national competition there, has since gone on to stardom as“Dogpool” in the Marvel Universe in“Deadpool & Wolverine.” A portion of proceeds from her appearance at FAN EXPO New Orleans will support a local charity in the greater NOLA area.
They join a first-rate FAN EXPO New Orleans (@fanexponeworleans) roster that already includes“Supernatural” stars Jared Padalecki, Jim Beaver, Mark Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino and Ruth Connell, plus Adam Savage of“MythBusters.”
Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at Advance pricing is available until December 26. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including lineup reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.
New Orleans is the first event on the 2027 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.
About FAN EXPO HQ
With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
They will be joined by“Peggy the Dog” (“Deadpool & Wolverine”) at the event.
Bell is the popular star of several long-running TV series, most recently“Good Witch,” in which she headlined as protagonist“Cassie Nightingale” from 2015-2021, as well as“Army Wives,” in which she had a seven-season run as“Denise Sherwood,” and“JAG,” co-starring opposite David James Elliott as Marine Corps attorney“Sarah MacKenzie” from seasons 2-10. She has appeared on the big screen in“Bruce Almighty,” opposite Jim Carrey, and Netflix's“The Do-Over,” alongside Adam Sandler.
Janssen has caught the attention of the pop culture fandom world in several iterations of the“X-Men” franchise, including the 2000 feature film, the 2023 follow-up“X2: X-Men United,” and several sequels as“Jean Grey.” She also co-starred as a primary villain opposite Pierce Brosnan in the 1995 James Bond film“GoldenEye.” The Dutch actress/director modeled professionally in the U.S. in the 1980s before moving to acting.
O'Donoghue starred as“Captain Killian 'Hook' Jones” on the long-running ABC fantasy series“Once Upon a Time,” from 2012-2018, which followed a breakout role headlining opposite Anthony Hopkins in the feature film“The Rite” a year earlier. He has since appeared in“Wizards” and“The Right Stuff” and portrays“Captain William Lounsbury” in this year's Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman-produced Civil War period series“The Gray House” on Prime Video.
Marsden, who has been a popular character actor in more than 200 films and series for nearly 40 years, voiced tritagonist“Thackery Binx” in the 1993 Disney fantasy film“Hocus Pocus” and“Haku” in“Spirited Away.” Perhaps his most recognizable live-action role is that of“Rich Halke” in the 90s TV series“Step By Step,” and he's been the voice of such diverse characters, such as“Max Goof,”“Young Clark Kent,” and“Peter Pan,” and has acted in hits like“The Fairly OddParents,”“Extreme Ghostbusters,” and“The Legend of Tarzan,” among many others.
Shaw had the key role of“Allison Watts” in“Hocus Pocus,” launching a career that has included more than 50 credits, including a spot opposite Russell Crowe, Christian Bale and Peter Fonda in the 2007 film“3:10 to Yuma,”“40 Days and 40 Nights” and“Eyes Wide Shut.” She stars in the current drama release“Nickles.”
Katz portrayed protagonist“Max Dennison” in“Hocus Pocus,” after bursting on the scene as“John Ross Ewing” in the evening serial“Dallas” for nine seasons from 1983-1991. He headlined the NBC sci-fi series“Eerie, Indiana” and later had a recurring role on“The John Larroquette Show.”
Peggy, who earned the title of“Britain's Ugliest Dog” in a national competition there, has since gone on to stardom as“Dogpool” in the Marvel Universe in“Deadpool & Wolverine.” A portion of proceeds from her appearance at FAN EXPO New Orleans will support a local charity in the greater NOLA area.
They join a first-rate FAN EXPO New Orleans (@fanexponeworleans) roster that already includes“Supernatural” stars Jared Padalecki, Jim Beaver, Mark Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino and Ruth Connell, plus Adam Savage of“MythBusters.”
Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at Advance pricing is available until December 26. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including lineup reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.
New Orleans is the first event on the 2027 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.
About FAN EXPO HQ
With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
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