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Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal 'Very Close', Could Involve All Of Europe

Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal 'Very Close', Could Involve All Of Europe


Date: 2026-11-05 09:35:15

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (NNN-Anadolu) -- United States (US) President Donald Trump said Thursday that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is“very close” and could involve“all of Europe,” Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Trump's remarks came after Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy, joined first lady Melania Trump and Ukrainian officials at the White House to mark a localised ceasefire she brokered in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky.

Asked if he met with Dmitriev, Trump said:“Yeah, I did.”

Asked what they discussed, he responded:“I can't tell you what I discussed, but I'm just telling you, it's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine... I could even say it might involve all of Europe.”

“I think we're going to get it ended pretty soon, very soon, maybe,” he said.

--NNN-ANADOLU

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