Usha Uthup's 'Rasputin' Performance Goes Viral, Internet Calls Her 'Absolute Rockstar' (WATCH)

Age is clearly no barrier for Usha Uthup when it comes to entertaining an audience. The veteran singer recently grabbed attention with her lively rendition of Boney M's iconic disco number Rasputin, leaving music lovers pleasantly surprised.

A video of her performance has been circulating on social media, with viewers particularly impressed by her powerful voice, effortless confidence and unmistakable stage presence. One X user summed up the surprise with a comment that quickly caught attention: "Never in my life I thought I'll hear Usha Uthup singing Rasputin."

Never in my life i thought I'll hear Usha Uthup singing Rasputin. Infinity (@_Photon___) November 3, 2026

The performance is reportedly from her Dynamite Disco Club show, organised as part of the District Logout gig series at Bengaluru's The Humming Tree on September 18, 2026. Wearing her signature sari, bindi and jewellery, Uthup brought her characteristic charm and energy to the stage.

While the exact date of the viral recording has not been independently verified, the clip has certainly introduced her performance to a wider online audience.

Internet Calls Usha Uthup An 'Absolute Rockstar'

The singer's rendition of Rasputin sparked an enthusiastic response, with social media users praising her ability to make an international disco classic sound entirely her own.

Several viewers were particularly impressed by how Uthup has maintained her distinctive musical identity over the years, despite an industry that has not always been welcoming towards unconventional voices.

One user wrote, "Absolute rockstar. Got to love how she carved a niche for herself in an industry that wasn't the most accepting towards someone with a voice like hers."

Another commented, "Usha Uthup owns every performance. Absolute rockstar energy."

A third user described her as someone who had always been "2 generations ahead of other singers in the country."

Others pointed out that Uthup was embracing pop, jazz and rock influences long before these genres became widely popular in mainstream Indian music.

One particularly enthusiastic listener also urged people discovering her music through Rasputin to explore her rendition of Adele's Skyfall, praising the singer for remaining ahead of her time.

The reactions highlight something beyond the popularity of a viral video: Uthup's ability to connect with audiences across generations.

From Skyfall To I Will Survive, Usha Uthup's Disco Magic Continues

Interestingly, Rasputin was not the only international chartbuster featured during the performance. Uthup also entertained the audience with her interpretations of Adele's Skyfall and Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive.

The song choices reflected the singer's long-standing love for international music and her versatility across genres. Whether it is disco, pop, jazz or rock, Uthup has consistently brought her own personality to the songs she performs.

Her musical journey has been particularly distinctive because she never relied on conventional playback-singing expectations to establish herself. Her deep, unmistakable voice became her biggest identity, helping her carve out a space in the Indian music industry.