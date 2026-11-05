AI Site Visittm Enables AI Hosted Interactive Virtual Property Site Visits For Real Estate And Institutions

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Vineet Baveja, Founder, AI Site VisitTM

AI hosted Virtual site visits offering an engaging conversation with a multi-lingual AI host, while showcasing property specs, features, amenities and location offer an unparalleled edge compared to conventional video calls and 3D tours

A virtual AI hosted site visit showcases project and property information including room by room dimensions, layouts, specifications, amenities, facilities, Vastu direction, location and nearby important places for a fair view into the space (representative image)

AI site VisitTM, a PropTech SaaS enables AI voice-guided virtual video property tours with 24x7 one-click browser access; no app downloads needed.

- Vineet Baveja, Founder, AI Site VisitTMGURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Launch of AI Site VisitTMAI Site VisitTM has officially announced the launch of its proptech SaaS platform, unveiling interactive, AI-guided showarounds designed to transform residential and institutional real estate sales. Built to eliminate travel friction along crowded transit corridors, reduce unwanted visit overheads, and streamline buyer qualification, the browser-native platform enables developers, brokers, and enterprise institutions to conduct live, voice-interactive tours 24/7 without demanding app installations or VR hardware, using available videos, walkthroughs, images, and 3D renders.24x7 access to property site visitsTrue to its name, AI Site VisitTM transforms the traditional, friction-heavy property inspection into an intelligent, autonomous experience that buyers and occupiers can connect with, from anywhere in the world. Rather than expecting prospects to battle peak-hour traffic, take time off work, or navigate passive, lifeless 360-degree photo galleries, the platform brings the physical walkthrough directly to their web browser. An intelligent, voice-guided AI host walks buyers room by room through high-definition property footage, dynamically answering real-time questions about floor dimensions, carpet area, Vastu orientation, and natural lighting as if a seasoned sales manager were right beside them. By handling the logistical grind of early-stage discovery around the clock, while keeping human agents connected through live co-hosting and strict pricing safeguards, AI Site Visit delivers exactly what it promises: a genuine, interactive site inspection powered entirely by modern artificial intelligence.Saves time on unwanted site visits and non serious prospectsPhysical property inspections remain one of the most resource-intensive bottlenecks in commercial and residential realty. Prospective home buyers and consultants frequently spend hours navigating urban traffic and unpredictable weather, while realty developers spend substantial capital building, staffing, and maintaining physical sample units. Traditional 360-degree photography, flat video clips, and static 3D dollhouses have largely failed to bridge this divide, offering passive, click-and-scroll panoramic views that leave critical spatial, architectural, directional, and Vastu queries unanswered.Engaging AI host showcases properties while answering questionsAI Site VisitTM replaces passive presentation media with responsive virtual site visits for real estate with AI site visits that mirror walking through a physical space alongside a knowledgeable sales advisor. By deploying a conversational AI host on top of standard video walkthroughs, drone footage, and/or 3D architectural renders, the platform facilitates an interactive virtual site visit directly within mobile and desktop web browsers like Google Chrome and Safari.When prospective buyers tap an invitation link, an intelligent voice host guides them room-by-room across high-definition video walkthroughs, explaining floor plate dimensions, carpet-to-super-area ratios, ventilation, ceiling clearance, and Vastu alignment. Prospective buyers can speak naturally or text in real time to ask detailed questions about construction finishes, balcony orientations, covered car parking allocations, and neighborhood landmarks. The AI answers immediately and jumps directly to corresponding video timestamps.Sales team can stay on call as a co-hostThe platform also provides human co-hosting flexibility. Real estate agents, leasing directors, and institutional admissions teams can remain on the live video call, monitor visitor telemetry, and unmute themselves to speak whenever prospects indicate high purchase intent or when a query exceeds the mandate of AI.Firewalls price discussions to preserve deal integrityTo protect broker commissions and developer sales policies, the platform integrates an enterprise-grade AI site visit for Real estate security architecture featuring an automated Pricing Firewall. While the AI host effortlessly answers technical, structural, and dimension-specific questions, all inquiries regarding final property pricing, custom payment plans, and discounts are routed directly to the designated human sales agent, preserving deal integrity and preventing premature price haggling.Benefits for stakeholders in RealtyBeyond standard residential showarounds, the software provides tailored workflows to empower the core audiences in real Estate..Real Estate Developers: Standardizes branded sales pitches with user access across 100+ channel partners, coordinates multi-tower launches, and engages overseas NRI property buyers across distant time zones, while preserving brand communication and positivity. Real estate developer can showcase projects with accurate information and retain the positivity of the brand name..Brokers & Real Estate Consultants: Qualifies buyers before physical visits, saving hundreds of travel hours while fast tracking the closure velocity..Property Owners: Enables 24x7 remote home showings without compromising personal family privacy or handing over physical keys to unvetted visitors. Most property owners live afar from their investments they would like to sell or rent, and AI site visits are a great alternative to physical travel, while being able to showcase the property and its surroundings..Corporate Leasing Teams: Presents bare-shell floor plates, column spacing, floor loading capacities, and utility infrastructure to remote enterprise occupiers. The Leasing teams can view the surroundings to remotely gauge aspects like nearby brands, market footfall and other viability options..Institutional Campuses & Venues: Powers 24/7 virtual walkthroughs for hotels, university campuses, schools, banquet halls, and senior care facilities.Subscription based usageAvailable across apartments, luxury villas, commercial IT parks, retail shops, plotted layouts, and farmhouses, AI Site VisitTM offers tiered subscription packages that suit all stakeholders in the Real Estate industry.Learn more at aisitevisit

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AI Site VisitTM enables AI hosted Interactive Virtual Property Site Visits for Real Estate and Institutions News Provided By Conceptualise November 06, 2026, 02:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry...



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