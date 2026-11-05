Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Delhi's Gaffar Market, Firefighting Operations Underway

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) A fire broke out at a shop in Chain Wali Gali of Delhi's Gaffar Market late on Thursday night, with fire brigade teams remaining at the spot as relief and firefighting operations continued.

Fire personnel rushed to the location after receiving information about the blaze. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control. Further details regarding the extent of damage and any possible casualties are awaited.

In another fire incident, a massive blaze broke out at a factory in the Narela Industrial Area of Outer North Delhi earlier on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to the fire department, a call regarding the incident was received at around 9.05 a.m. Following the information, 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to carry out firefighting operations.

Firefighters launched efforts to extinguish the flames, while the cause of the fire remains unknown. Officials said there was no information about any casualties in the incident so far.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze, and further details are awaited.

The incidents come days after a major fire at a shoe factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri Industrial Area claimed four lives and left two others seriously injured.

The fire broke out at around 9.30 p.m. on October 30 at a factory located in Phase-I of the Mangolpuri Industrial Area. Following the incident, Delhi Police personnel, fire brigade teams and rescue and relief officials rushed to the spot.

Fire tenders worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control. During the rescue operation, six people were pulled out of the factory. According to officials, all six were found unconscious.

The incident resulted in four fatalities, while two others sustained serious injuries.

The series of fire incidents has once again brought attention to emergency response and fire safety arrangements in the national capital's commercial and industrial establishments.