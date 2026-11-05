UAE: Fresh Tests Needed To Renew Driving Licence Expired Over 10 Years Ago

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Motorists seeking to renew a UAE driving licence that has been expired for more than 10 years will be required to undergo theory and practical tests under federal traffic regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027.

The regulation also allows learner driving permits to be issued for up to six months, renewable, compared with the three-month renewable term set out in the previous federal rules.

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Both provisions appear in Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, which contains the executive regulation of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on traffic regulation.

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Tests for long-expired licences

Article 76, which deals with reassessing and rehabilitating drivers, applies to holders who have not renewed their licences for more than 10 years from the date of expiry.

It requires them to undergo the theoretical and practical tests determined by the relevant licensing authority, while meeting the other renewal conditions.

The threshold concerns the time since the licence expired, not the number of years since it was first issued. The Federal Traffic Council may determine the minimum theory and practical tests needed to implement the provision.

The article does not prescribe a full beginner driving course or specify mandatory training hours for these licence holders.

Retesting long-expired licence holders is not entirely new to Dubai. The Roads and Transport Authority already requires an evaluation test for motorists renewing licences that expired more than 10 years ago.

Its current guidance describes this as an evaluation test; it does not establish that the assessment is identical to the theory and practical tests specified in the forthcoming federal provision.

Longer learner permit period

Under Article 82, anyone learning to drive must hold a learner permit issued by the licensing authority. The permit may be valid for a period not exceeding six months and can be renewed.

The wording sets a maximum permitted term. It does not say that every permit must be issued for exactly six months or that existing permits will automatically be extended.

The same article requires driving instructors to hold the appropriate permit and authorisation. Only the learner and instructor may be in the vehicle during driving instruction.

Learners cannot drive on roads in populated areas unless the instructor is satisfied that they can control the vehicle.

The new regulation replaces Ministerial Resolution No. 130 of 1997. Article 109 of that earlier regulation provided for a three-month renewable learner permit. The new rule therefore allows a longer permit term, while retaining the option to renew it.

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