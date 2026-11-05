Sharjah's Al Taawun Interchange Partially Reopens: What Roads Remain Closed?

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Motorists travelling through Sharjah's Al Taawun area can now use some newly constructed roads and junctions, but some routes remain closed as work continues on the Al Taawun Tunnel. Drivers heading towards Expo Centre Sharjah for the Sharjah International Book Fair also need to pay close attention to road signs to avoid missing turns.

A drive through the area by Khaleej Times found newly laid roads and parts of the interchange operational, while construction continued along the tunnel and surrounding sections. Some motorists were also seen circling the roads around Expo Centre after missing turns.

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For Ashfaq Ahmed, a resident of Karama in Dubai, reaching Expo Centre Sharjah for the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) turned into a longer journey after he missed a turn.

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Ahmed said he had been following the signs directing motorists towards the exhibition centre, but missing one turn meant he had to drive around the surrounding roads for almost 15 minutes before finding his way since it was peak hour.

His experience highlights the importance of following the diversion signs, particularly for motorists unfamiliar with the new road layout.

Signs directing visitors towards SIBF have been installed along the approach from Dubai and throughout Al Taawun.

What's open and what's closed?

For motorists arriving from Dubai and taking the Al Taawun exit through the cloverleaf interchange, the direct approach towards the old Al Taawun Roundabout remains blocked.

Drivers heading towards Expo Centre Sharjah can instead follow the diversion through Al Taawun Street. One available route involves turning left at the first traffic signal and continuing along the road beside Al Khan Lagoon towards the exhibition centre.

The newly opened interchange connection provides one-way access towards Expo Centre, while other sections of the road network are still under construction.

Motorists are advised to follow the SIBF signs rather than rely on their usual routes through the area.

New roads connect to Al Ittihad Road

Some roads around the Al Taawun Tunnel construction site have been opened to traffic.

The newly constructed roads have been levelled and surfaced, with junctions helping direct vehicles through the area.

A new road running parallel to the main Al Taawun Street has also been constructed. It features a small roundabout to manage local traffic and eventually connects to Al Ittihad Road.

The road provides another connection for motorists travelling through the neighbourhood, although some surrounding sections remain affected by construction.

How can motorists travel towards Dubai?

The road running along Al Khan Lagoon, behind Expo Centre Sharjah, remains an important route for motorists travelling towards Dubai.

Motorists can use this route to reach the wider road network, while smaller connecting roads within Al Taawun also provide access to main roads.

However, the direct route through the Al Taawun Tunnel construction area remains under construction.

Motorists should therefore continue following the existing diversion signs rather than assume that the opening of the interchange means all previous routes have reopened.

What is happening at Al Taawun Tunnel?

Construction continues on the Al Taawun Tunnel, which is a major part of the road development project. During the visit, much of the tunnel excavation appeared to have been completed, while road construction continued around the site. New traditional-style streetlight poles have also been installed along sections of the upgraded road network.

The 560-metre tunnel is designed to carry three lanes in each direction, connecting Al Taawun Street towards Al Nahda Bridge and Dubai. Once operational, it is expected to help separate vehicles travelling through the area from local traffic.

The first phase of the wider road development project was inaugurated on Wednesday, November 4, by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Authorities said the partial opening was timed to improve access to Expo Centre Sharjah during the International Book Fair, which runs until November 15.

The next phase will include the full opening of Al Taawun Tunnel and the remaining interchange connections, along with other road improvements intended to ease traffic between Sharjah and Dubai.

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