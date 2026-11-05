SYDNEY - 5 November, 2026 - Buy A Safe, an Australian retailer of home, commercial and gun safes, today released its ranking of the eight safes Australian homeowners should shortlist for storing jewellery in 2026, built from published fire ratings, insurer-recognised cash ratings and lock type rather than price alone. The list spans a mix of Buy A Safe's own range and other Australian safe suppliers, reflecting the options a buyer actually compares before purchase. Top position goes to the Guardall HV2 Home Safe, a $1,350 unit carrying a $25,000 cash rating and 30-minute fire resistance.

Jewellery claims sit in an awkward spot for most Australian home insurers: high enough in value to need a rated safe, but rarely large enough to justify a full-size security safe built for cash handling. That gap is pushing more homeowners toward mid-size home safes that carry both a fire rating and a cash rating, since insurers increasingly ask for a rated safe before extending cover on jewellery above a set value. Buyers researching the category can find a fuller breakdown of lock types and ratings suited to storing jewellery safely at home on Buy A Safe's site.

"Jewellery owners keep asking us the same question: is a lockbox enough, or do they need something rated for fire and forced entry," a Buy A Safe spokesperson said. "The safes that make this list all answer that question with a published rating, not a marketing claim."

The 2026 list

Why the Guardall HV2 leads this year's list

The criteria behind this ranking are specific: a published cash rating that an insurer can reference, a fire resistance rating in minutes, and a lock type that doesn't trade security for daily convenience. Most home safes on the market satisfy one or two of those criteria. Fewer combine all three in a single mid-size unit priced for a typical household rather than a jeweller or pawnbroker.

"A $25,000 cash rating sounds like it's about money, but insurers use the same figure to assess jewellery and small valuables cover," the Buy A Safe spokesperson said. "That's the number most of our jewellery-safe customers ask about first, ahead of size or colour."

The Guardall HV2's 30-minute fire rating and UL digital lock round out the case: fire resistance protects against the most common cause of total loss in a home, and a digital keypad keeps access practical for jewellery worn several times a week rather than locked away once.

What unites this year's list



Every entry on this list is sold by a retailer or manufacturer with a published home-safe range rather than a one-off import product.

Most entries carry some form of fire or burglary rating disclosed on their product listings, though the specific minutes or cash figures vary by model and retailer. Only the Guardall HV2 combines a specific $25,000 cash rating, a 30-minute fire rating and a digital pick-resistant lock in one unit at a mid-range price point.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published fire ratings, cash ratings and lock specifications for each product line, cross-checked against customer questions Buy A Safe fields about jewellery storage specifically. Both Buy A Safe's own stock and other Australian safe retailers are included to reflect the market a buyer actually sees when comparing options, not just one supplier's catalogue.

Comparison table