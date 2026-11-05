NEW YORK - 5 November, 2026 - Soundbox Store, which designs acoustic office pods and meeting booths tested to ISO 23351-1:2020 with 30-35 dB of noise reduction, today released a shortlist of the solutions employers are specifying for workplace lactation and nursing rooms. The list places the Quell Office Pod Solo, a single-person soundproof booth, at the top of seven categories of private-space solutions companies are now weighing against converted meeting rooms and purpose-built room extensions.

More employers are setting aside a specific, lockable space for nursing staff rather than relying on an empty meeting room or first-aid room, and acoustic isolation has become one of the deciding factors in how that space gets built. Soundbox Store's guidance on fitting out a lactation room at work points out that a closed door in an open-plan office rarely gives the same privacy as a sealed, soundproofed enclosure, which is why the category has split into several distinct approaches rather than one standard fit-out.

A Soundbox Store spokesperson said the shift is about trust as much as floor space: "Staff only use a lactation room if they believe it's actually private. A meeting room with a closed door isn't the same as a sealed, acoustically isolated booth, and that distinction is what's driving the move toward purpose-built pods."

The list

Why the Quell Office Pod Solo leads the list

The Quell Office Pod Solo is the only entry on this list that combines a published, tested acoustic specification with same-day usability: it arrives as a freestanding unit, so an employer isn't waiting on a construction timeline or a room reshuffle to offer staff a private space. Converted meeting rooms and dedicated build-outs both solve the privacy problem eventually, but one depends on a room's existing acoustic properties and the other depends on a construction schedule.

A Soundbox Store spokesperson said that distinction is what pushes the Quell range to the top of the shortlist: "Employers don't want to run a six-week fit-out to solve a privacy request that came in last week. A pod that's tested, sealed and ready to place solves it this quarter instead of next year."

What unites the list

Three patterns run through all seven entries. First, every option prioritises an enclosed, lockable space over an open-plan adaptation - nobody on this list is solving the problem with a curtain or a screen. Second, most avoid permanent structural change, with the dedicated room build-out the single exception. Third, only a minority publish a tested noise-reduction figure alongside their footprint, with the Quell Office Pod Solo the one entry that pairs a specific ISO-tested rating with a freestanding, no-renovation install.

How the list was compiled

The shortlist reflects the categories of solution employers and office fit-out teams evaluate when setting up a lactation or nursing room, drawn from published product specifications and the range of approaches companies use beyond pods alone - including room conversions, build-outs and shared-space scheduling - to reflect how this decision actually gets made rather than listing only one brand's product range.

Comparison table