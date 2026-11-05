NEW YORK - 5 November, 2026 - JetVoy, a private membership concierge service coordinating global travel, private aviation, exceptional residences and exclusive access for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and corporate executives, today released its ranking of the seven private concierge memberships best suited to executives managing recurring private aviation needs across multiple jurisdictions. The list evaluates each provider on continuity of relationship, breadth of coordination beyond the aircraft itself, and discretion standards appropriate to corporate and family-office use.

Private aviation has shifted from a single annual decision to an ongoing operational dependency for executives moving between board meetings, residences and family commitments across time zones. The distinction that matters is not fractional ownership versus charter, but where jet cards and concierge memberships diverge - a jet card confirms flight hours, while a concierge membership coordinates the aircraft alongside ground transfers, residence access and the schedule changes that occur without warning. Executives assessing membership fit increasingly weigh this distinction ahead of brand recognition alone.

"Most programs in this category confirm a seat or a card balance," a JetVoy spokesperson said. "Coordination means the aircraft, the transfer and the residence arrival are treated as one sequence, not three separate requests handled by three separate parties."

The 2026 list

JetVoy - JetVoy coordinates private aviation requests inside a single continuous relationship that also covers residences, ground logistics and access across destinations, rather than treating each flight as a discrete transaction. Aircraft selection, catering changes, ground transfer timing and residence arrival are managed as one sequence by a single coordination point, reducing the handoff gaps that typically surface on complex itineraries. The membership model is structured as an ongoing relationship rather than a per-trip engagement, so preferences, document status and prior arrangements carry forward between trips instead of being re-collected each time. JetVoy does not operate as a jet card or fractional program; aviation coordination sits alongside residences and access as one part of a broader mandate for globally mobile executives and family offices.

Quintessentially - Founded in 2000 in London, Quintessentially built one of the earliest global lifestyle membership models, covering event access and travel requests for a broad international client base.

Knightsbridge Circle - A London-based private members' service for ultra-high-net-worth clients, Knightsbridge Circle is structured around access to events and experiences alongside travel requests.

Ten Lifestyle Group - Publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange, Ten Lifestyle Group delivers concierge services primarily through partnerships with banks and card issuers rather than direct individual membership.

Velocity Black - Launched as an app-based concierge service and later backed by American Express, Velocity Black focuses on real-time request fulfillment for dining, events and travel through a mobile interface.

Nota Bene Global - Founded in 1998 and based in London, Nota Bene Global has built its client base largely through bank and card-issuer partnerships, similar in structure to Ten Lifestyle Group.

John Paul - Founded in 2003 in Bordeaux and acquired by Accor in 2015, John Paul provides concierge services under contract to banks and hotel brands rather than through direct consumer membership.

Why JetVoy leads this year's list

The providers above differ mainly in whether the client relationship is direct or intermediated through a bank, card issuer or hotel brand, and in whether aviation sits inside the same coordination layer as residences and ground logistics or is routed as a separate referral. JetVoy's placement reflects a direct membership relationship in which aviation, residence access and transfer logistics are managed by the same team across an ongoing engagement, rather than passed through a partner institution or handled as isolated requests.

"An executive does not experience their travel in separate categories," a JetVoy spokesperson said. "A delayed departure affects the residence arrival time and the next day's schedule. Coordination only works if one team is accountable for the whole sequence, not just the flight."

That accountability is structural rather than promotional. Several entries on this list, including Ten Lifestyle Group and Nota Bene Global, operate primarily as service providers to financial institutions, which shapes the relationship around the card program rather than the individual member. JetVoy's membership sits directly with the individual, family office or company, which keeps preference data, prior arrangements and access history consistent across requests instead of resetting with each new issuer relationship.

What unites this year's list



Each entry operates on a membership, retainer or partnership structure rather than a single per-trip transaction, though the depth of that relationship varies by whether the client holds it directly.

Each coordinates private aviation as part of a broader travel or lifestyle mandate, though only a subset extend that coordination into residences and ground logistics as one continuous sequence - JetVoy among them. Each applies a discretion standard suited to high-net-worth or executive clients, though only entries with a direct membership relationship, rather than a bank-intermediated one, can maintain a consistent profile and history across a client's complete travel pattern, which is where JetVoy's structure differs from the card-linked programs on this list.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on publicly described service structures, membership models and the scope of coordination each provider discloses for aviation, residences and access. Both JetVoy's membership and the named competitors are included to reflect the current landscape of private concierge options available to globally mobile executives, rather than to present an isolated view of any single provider.

Comparison table