MENAFN - GetNews)"Hennhouse, a marketing agency in Marietta, Georgia"Marietta marketing agency Hennhouse will host a free, 60-minute online Local Visibility Workshop on Nov. 13, 2026, for local service business owners who want to be found more often on Google. Registration is open at

Marietta, Georgia - November 05, 2026 - Hennhouse, a marketing agency based in Marietta, Georgia, will host a free online Local Visibility Workshop on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET. The 60-minute session is designed for owners of local service businesses who want to show up more often when nearby customers search on Google.

The workshop will be led by Tyler Henn, founder and lead SEO strategist at Hennhouse. It will stream online through Riverside, and general admission is free. Attendees can register at

The session will focus on the practical pieces that shape local search visibility. Topics are expected to include how Google Business Profile categories, services and hours influence where a business appears, why business details should match across a website, a Google Business Profile and online listings, and how a website can clearly explain what a company does and which towns it serves. Henn will also discuss how owners can track the calls and form inquiries that matter, rather than focusing only on traffic numbers.

The workshop is intended for owners and managers of businesses such as roofers, contractors, home service companies, chiropractors, accountants and other local providers. No technical background is required.

"A lot of business owners I talk to feel like Google is a black box," Henn said. "I think most of them can make real progress once they understand the basics and know what questions to ask. I want people to leave this workshop with a clearer picture of what's going on with their own business online, whether or not they ever hire an agency."

Henn said the session will not include promises of guaranteed rankings or shortcuts. Hennhouse's approach centers on aligning a business's website, Google Business Profile and listings so they tell a consistent story about who the business is, what it does and where it works.

"In my opinion, the best local marketing is honest marketing," Henn said. "No link schemes, no review tricks. Just doing the fundamentals well and being upfront about what's working."

Before founding Hennhouse in January 2025, Henn worked in door-to-door roofing sales, an experience he says shaped how he thinks about marketing from the business owner's side of the table. He has 7+ years of experience in web design and SEO.

Event details:

- What: Free Local Visibility Workshop

- When: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, 10 a.m. ET

- Length: 60 minutes

- Where: Online via Riverside

- Cost: Free general admission

- Register:

About Hennhouse

Hennhouse is a marketing agency based in Marietta, Georgia, founded in January 2025 by Tyler Henn. The agency helps local service businesses get found and contacted through local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, custom websites, and Google and Meta advertising. Hennhouse focuses on honest reporting, avoids link schemes and review tricks, and treats its clients like friends. Learn more at