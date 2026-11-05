Aceiilab Introduces A1 Smart AI Tennis Robot To Bring Moving Rallies To Solo Practice

NEW YORK - November 5, 2026 - AceiiLab introduces its A1 Smart AI Tennis Robot, a moving hitting partner that brings interactive rallies to solo practice. Built with embodied AI, the A1 uses visual tracking and autonomous movement to follow players' shots, move along the baseline, and deliver new balls that simulate real returns. It offers tennis players a way to practice more like a real match, even without a hitting partner.

There's a familiar saying in tennis: "Tennis is played with your feet." Yet for players who practice alone, developing the skills needed for a real match can be challenging without someone on the other side of the net. This gap between repetitive practice and competitive play inspired AceiiLab to rethink the traditional tennis ball machine.

Moving Beyond Stationary Ball Machines

Powered by a differential-drive system, the AceiiLab A1 can move along the baseline at speeds of up to 4 meters per second, with acceleration of up to 4 m/s2. Its 4K dual-lens AI vision system tracks the ball, the player, and the court without requiring wearable sensors.

When a player hits a shot, the A1 predicts the landing point, moves into position, and delivers the next shot to simulate a real return. The difficulty of the next shot can be adjusted to match the player's skill level. As the rally continues, players must adjust their footwork, move toward incoming shots, and recover their position for the next return. This brings more of the movement involved in actual matches into solo practice.

The A1 also features a dual-stage ball launch system that delivers balls at speeds of up to 80 mph, with intervals as short as 0.5 seconds. Players can adjust speed, spin, and placement to suit different drills and skill levels.

A Training Partner That Goes Beyond Ball Feeding

The A1's companion app brings together AI training courses, customizable drills, competitive challenges, and performance tracking.

Players can choose from various training modes, including fixed-position feeding, random shots, and moving drills along the sidelines or service line. They can also create specific shot sequences to practice groundstrokes, improve footwork, or work on match strategies.

For a more competitive experience, the A1 offers challenge matches with scoring and rankings. After each session, players can review their performance, identify weaknesses, and track their progress over time.

Coaches and tennis academies can also use the A1 to conduct training drills while focusing on players' techniques and providing individual feedback.

Making Every Hour on the Court Count

The AceiiLab A1 features a suitcase-style design with foldable legs and a ball bag that holds up to 120 balls. Players can easily transport it between courts and adjust training settings through the companion app without having to return to the machine repeatedly.

During winter, when tennis players in North America and Europe often rely on indoor courts, every hour of practice matters. With its large ball capacity and multiple training modes, the A1 helps players spend more time hitting and less time setting up equipment or collecting balls. It also makes solo practice possible when a hitting partner is unavailable.

Beyond Practice: Making Every Rally Count

"We believe tennis should be about more than hitting the same shots over and over. Every rally is a chance to learn, improve, and enjoy the game. That's why we created the A1: to make solo practice feel closer to real tennis and help players see how far they've come," said Ricky, Founder at AceiiLab.

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, AceiiLab is offering Black Friday 2026 savings of up to $1,360 on selected A1 packages, with options for individual players and tennis coaches. Readers can also use the exclusive discount code USATD50 for an additional $50 off eligible products.

For more information about the AceiiLab A1 and its Black Friday offers, visit the official AceiiLab website.

About AceiiLab

AceiiLab is a sports technology brand dedicated to bringing robotics and artificial intelligence into tennis training. Its team brings over 10 years of robotics experience, including engineers with previous experience at KUKA, a global industrial robotics company. AceiiLab develops intelligent training systems that help tennis players of different skill levels improve their game while enjoying the process's tennis robot first reached the world on Kickstarter as "Aceii One" - the same machine now known as the AceiiLab A1 - raising HK$6.43 million from 679 backers, including 212 in the United States.

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