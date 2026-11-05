Ukrainian Troops Capture Russian Soldier Wearing Ukrainian Military Uniform

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to a Telegram post by the 3rd Detachment of the SOF's 4th Ranger Regiment, Ukrinform reports.

"Operators of the 3rd Detachment of the SOF's 4th Ranger Regiment captured a Russian serviceman without firing a single shot," the statement said.

According to the report, special forces operators spotted the position of an armed Russian soldier on one of the hottest sectors of the front. He was wearing a Ukrainian military uniform. The enemy gave himself away by leaving rubbish behind, apparently while preparing to head out on a combat mission. He was carrying a weapon, three radio sets, and a backpack containing food and equipment.

"An operator with the call sign 'Mashynist' engaged the enemy in a conversation, managing to completely disorient him and persuade him to lay down his weapon without a fight. During the initial interrogation, it emerged that the prisoner had been serving in the Russian army since 2023. After signing a contract, he took part in an offensive in the Kharkiv region and later carried out missions in other sectors of the front," the detachment said.

The military added that, thanks to the successful special operation conducted by Ukrainian troops, another Russian soldier had been added to the prisoner exchange pool, while the 3rd Detachment had obtained valuable intelligence from him.

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine