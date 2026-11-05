Trump Blames Democrats For Market Losses After US Midterm Elections Says 'We'll Be Bigger, Stronger Than Ever Before'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Days after Democrats secured sweeping victories in the US midterm elections, dealing major setbacks to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, Trump on Thursday (local time) blamed Democrats for losses in Americans' 401(k) portfolios amid a deepening selloff in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology-related stocks.

In a social media post, Trump blamed Democrats for the market downturn, writing,“The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election. Such a sad thing to watch! It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this. Your 401(k)s have, therefore, dropped. Remember, it wasn't Republicans; it was Dumocrats. Do not fear; however, we will soon, one way or the other, be BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What did Trump say caused the stock market and 401(k) losses after the midterm elections?⌵

Trump blamed Democrats and the election results for the market downturn, saying Americans' 401(k) balances had fallen. This was his claim about the selloff.

2Why did AI and technology stocks fall after the midterm elections?⌵

Investors worried that Democratic gains could lead to tighter rules or restrictions on AI infrastructure and data-center development. Concerns about high AI valuations and whether investments would generate enough profits also weighed on stocks.

3How sharply did the Nasdaq 100 fall during the post-election selloff?⌵

The Nasdaq 100 fell more than 6% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%, according to the related report. Chip stocks and other AI-linked shares were among the hardest hit.

4Did the midterm election results alone cause the stock market selloff?⌵

The reports describe the election outcome as one concern for investors, particularly over possible AI and data-center policy changes. Fears about AI valuations, investment returns and company outlooks also contributed to the selling.

5Should investors move their 401(k) money because of election-related market losses?⌵

The related articles caution against making hasty investment decisions based on headlines or political outcomes. They recommend following portfolio rules and rebalancing plans rather than reacting impulsively.

This story will be updated with additional details.