S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Futures Dip As Investors Step Back From AI And Tech With Nasdaq In Correction Territory - NVDA, AAPL, UBER, SOXX In Focus
|Index
|Move
|Close
|Dow Jones Industrial Average
|-3.4%
|51,523.06
|S & P 500
|-4.4%
|7,353.73
|Nasdaq 100
|-6.4%
|26,629.81
The sudden acceleration in the tech selloff was heavily catalyzed by the outcome of Tuesday's midterm elections, which saw Democrats capture majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Electoral campaigns increasingly centered around public pushback against massive data center developments, driven by community anxieties over escalating electricity costs, environmental strains, and grid reliability.
In Texas, newly elected Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa amplified these regional concerns by advocating for an immediate moratorium on new data center construction. Because data centers serve as the physical backbone for AI infrastructure-packed densely with rows of advanced semiconductors-any regulatory roadblock or deceleration in data center spending threatens to translate into severe long-term headwinds for chipmakers.
Investors are“stepping away until they get a better sense of the implications of the midterms around the AI capex cycle in particular, which is the biggest economic tailwind we've had going for us for the last, call it, three years,” Tim Holland, chief investment officer at Orion, told CNBC.“It's about tone and tenor from the party that did really well, incredibly well, at the federal level and at the state level.”
Moreover, Big Short fame Michael Burry sold 25% of his put positions in the $58 billion VanEck Semiconductor ETF amid the deep sellout seen in tech shares.“The SMH put positions even after the sale, however, have become very large positions,” he wrote.
Key Trending Stocks
Nvidia is pursuing a plan to turn existing telecom facilities into small AI data centers as a way to deploy its chips more quickly and sidestep growing local resistance to new construction, The Information reported on Thursday.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is set to raise about $7.5 billion from a high-grade bond offering, Bloomberg reported.
Shares of DoorDash (DASH) slumped 10% on Thursday after rivals Amazon (AMZN) and Uber Technologies (UBER) struck a partnership giving Amazon Prime members free delivery on Uber Eats restaurant orders of $25 or more when placed directly through Amazon's website or app.
Yucca Growth Infrastructure LLC, the firm building power infrastructure for Oracle Corp.'s (ORCL) New Mexico data center, has reportedly agreed to waive a looming regulatory deadline, instead of risking an application denial.
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) opted not to extend a major data center agreement with Nvidia-backed AI startup Nscale.
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