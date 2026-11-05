Hornberger Verbitsky PC Launches Comprehensive Video Law Library To Help Long Island Residents Understand Divorce And Family Law

MENAFN - GetNews) ""We know that people facing divorce and family law issues often have urgent questions and limited access to straightforward answers. Our video law library was created to bridge that gap by presenting important legal concepts in a format that is easy to follow and available at any time. We want individuals to feel more informed and prepared as they consider their next steps." - Robert E. Hornberger, Esq., managing partner of The Long Island Divorce & Family Law Group, Hornberger Verbitsky, P.C."The Long Island Divorce & Family Law Group, Hornberger Verbitsky, P.C. has introduced a video law library on its website, offering accessible legal information on divorce and family law topics. The new resource is designed to help individuals better understand legal processes and their options before consulting with an attorney.

Commack, New York - November 5, 2026 - The Long Island Divorce & Family Law Group, Hornberger Verbitsky, P.C. has launched a video law library on its website, providing a new educational resource for individuals seeking information about divorce, child custody, support, and other family law matters throughout Long Island.

The video law library, accessible at divorce-longisland, features a collection of informational videos covering a range of topics relevant to people who are considering divorce or dealing with family law issues. The videos are designed to present legal concepts in plain language, making complex subjects more approachable for individuals who may be encountering the legal system for the first time.

The decision to develop a video-based resource reflects the firm's recognition that prospective clients increasingly seek information online before scheduling a consultation. While written materials have long been a part of the firm's educational efforts, video content allows the attorneys to communicate with greater clarity and a more personal touch. Viewers can hear directly from legal professionals who regularly handle these matters, gaining insight into what to expect during various stages of a case.

Topics addressed in the library include the differences between contested and uncontested divorce proceedings, how asset division is approached under New York law, considerations related to child custody and parenting time, and the factors that courts evaluate when determining support obligations. Additional videos address procedural questions that clients frequently raise, such as how long a divorce typically takes and what documents are needed to begin the process.

The firm has handled a wide variety of family law matters since its founding in 2006, from relatively simple uncontested divorces to complex financial litigation involving business valuations, professional practices, and substantial marital estates. That range of experience informs the content of the video library, which draws on real-world scenarios and commonly encountered situations to illustrate key legal principles.

For individuals who are business owners or professionals, the financial aspects of divorce can be particularly intricate. The video library touches on some of these complexities, offering a starting point for understanding how business interests, retirement accounts, and other significant assets may be addressed during divorce proceedings. The firm emphasizes that while the videos provide general information, every situation is unique and individual legal counsel remains essential.

The launch of the video law library is part of a broader effort by Hornberger Verbitsky, P.C. to make its resources more accessible and to meet prospective clients where they are. The firm has observed that individuals who arrive at an initial consultation with some foundational understanding of the legal landscape tend to feel more confident and engaged in the process. By offering video content at no cost through its website, the firm aims to lower one of the barriers that can make the prospect of pursuing a family law matter feel daunting.

The video library will continue to grow over time as new topics are added and existing content is updated to reflect changes in the law. The firm encourages individuals with questions about divorce or family law to visit the website and explore the available resources.

About Us

The Long Island Divorce & Family Law Group, Hornberger Verbitsky, P.C. is a law firm focused on divorce and family law, handling matters including contested and uncontested divorces, child custody and visitation, support disputes, asset division, and complex financial litigation. The firm has served individuals, professionals, business owners, and high-net-worth families since 2006.

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