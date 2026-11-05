Miller Construction Breaks Ground On $32.5 Million Residential Development In Miami

Miami, FL - November 5, 2026 - Miller Construction, a statewide, privately held construction firm, has begun construction on The Triangle, an 8-story multifamily mixed-use residential building in Miami. Located at 1750 NW 15th St Rd, the 121,636-square-foot development will deliver a 112-studio-unit modern housing development to a vibrant Miami neighborhood in Allapattah. The client is a Miami-based development firm, DFRE.

Strategically located in the heart of Miami's Health District, the project will have direct access to State Road 836 and Interstate 95. Potential tenants will enjoy a short drive to both Jackson Memorial Hospital and the Miami Marlins' LoanDepot Park.

The building features a unique sawtooth-angled façade with slatted screening and wood-toned undersides of the balconies, unlike any other building in Miami. The upper levels step back onto an elevated podium housing a swimming pool and a landscaped sun deck. The structure will be built using spread footers and concrete masonry units (CMU) and will be equipped with a durable TPO roofing system and impact-resistant windows. To enhance local infrastructure and environmental sustainability, the project features permeable paver sidewalks seamlessly integrated throughout the site.

The building will be equipped with 67 parking spaces, a pool, a yoga studio, meeting and media rooms, a full-service gym, and more. There are two ground-floor retail spaces that will strategically serve the building and the surrounding community.

Urban development presents distinct logistical complexities, particularly due to its highly restricted, compact footprint. Miller Construction is overcoming these tight workspace constraints through a meticulous, highly coordinated logistics and staging strategy executed in lockstep with its subcontractors.

"Developing a mid-rise project of this caliber in a high-density area requires thorough on-site management," said Brian Sudduth, President & CEO of Miller Construction. "Our team is deploying a carefully synchronized playbook to maximize efficiency within a tight footprint, ensuring we deliver this asset safely and on schedule for our client."

The project is slated for completion in early 2028. Miller is collaborating with a premier project team consisting of ODP Architecture, Kimley-Horn (MEP Engineer), McNamara Salvia Structural Engineers, and Thomas Engineering Group (Civil Engineer).

About Miller Construction:

Miller Construction is a prominent statewide design/builder and construction services firm founded in 1973 with a far-sighted partnership approach based on fostering long-term relationships. Since then, Miller has completed nearly 600 commercial projects for the private sector in Florida, including office buildings, industrial, automotive, manufacturing & distribution, retail, healthcare, higher education, and hospitality. Millerconstruction.