Dishwasherrepairs Launches A National Directory Of Independent Dishwasher Repair Technicians

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Most dishwasher problems come down to a handful of parts, and a lot of them start with a clogged filter or a kinked drain hose. We wanted a place where someone can figure out what is going on, see who works nearby, and decide whether a repair makes sense before they spend money.”"New free resource covers every major dishwasher brand in more than 6,500 U.S. cities, with plain-language guides to the problems homeowners run into most

Greensboro, NC - November 5, 2026 - DishwasherRepairs has launched as a free national directory that helps homeowners and restaurant operators find independent dishwasher repair technicians near them. The site organizes appliance repair companies by city and state, shows public ratings and distances, and puts companies that mention dishwasher work at the top of each list.

A dishwasher that stops draining or leaves dishes dirty sends most households back to washing by hand, and many people are unsure whether the problem is a simple clog, a failed part, or a sign it is time to replace the machine. DishwasherRepairs answers those questions first. Each city page explains the parts that fail most often, what a technician checks, and published repair cost ranges, alongside a list of local dishwasher repair companies.

Brand pages cover Bosch, GE and GE Profile, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Samsung, Maytag, LG, Kenmore, Frigidaire, Amana, Electrolux and Beko. Owners of the most popular brand can start with Bosch dishwasher repair, where the site summarizes Bosch's own published troubleshooting steps and error codes. A separate section serves restaurants, bars, schools and cafeterias looking for commercial dishwasher repair.

The site's guides library covers the issues homeowners search for most, including a dishwasher not draining walkthrough and a dishwasher repair cost guide built from published consumer cost data. Brand facts and error codes are drawn only from manufacturers' own U.S. support pages and owner manuals, and every guide lists its sources.

"Most dishwasher problems come down to a handful of parts, and a lot of them start with a clogged filter or a kinked drain hose," a DishwasherRepairs spokesperson said. "We wanted a place where someone can figure out what is going on, see who works nearby, and decide whether a repair makes sense before they spend money."

DishwasherRepairs is independent and is not affiliated with any appliance manufacturer. Listings are built from public business data, with closed businesses, parts stores and unrelated trades removed. Visitors can browse by city or call the site's helpline to be connected with a participating independent technician.

About DishwasherRepairs

DishwasherRepairs is a national directory of independent dishwasher repair companies covering more than 6,500 U.S. cities and 12 major dishwasher brands, plus commercial dish machine repair. The site publishes troubleshooting guides, brand error-code references and repair cost information to help homeowners and businesses make informed repair decisions. Learn more at dishwasherrepairs.