SR-22 Insurance Finder Relaunches With State Rules For All 50 States And 60,000+ Local Auto Insurance Agencies

MENAFN - GetNews) SR-22 Insurance Finder has relaunched as a free national resource that explains SR-22 and FR-44 rules in every state from official sources and connects drivers with insurers that file them at (866) 446-9926.

Greensboro, NC - November 5, 2026 - SR-22 Insurance Finder today announced the relaunch of its national directory for drivers who need an SR-22, FR-44 or high-risk auto insurance policy. The site now covers all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with plain-English summaries of each state's requirement drawn from official motor vehicle and insurance department sources.

An SR-22 is a certificate an insurer files with the state to prove a driver carries at least the required liability coverage, usually after a DUI, driving without insurance or an unpaid crash judgment. Rules vary widely. Some states require the filing for one year and others for three or more; Florida and Virginia use a stricter FR-44 after DUI convictions; and several states, including New York, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, don't use the SR-22 at all. The state-by-state SR-22 guide lays out each state's certificate, how long it must be kept, the minimum liability limits and the agency that handles it.

Each state and city page opens with what drivers there actually pay: the average auto liability premium from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' 2024 data, as a starting point before any SR-22 surcharge. The site's SR-22 cost guide explains why the filing fee is small but the premium can rise sharply after a violation, and why quotes vary so much between insurers.

For drivers without a car, the site explains non-owner SR-22 insurance, which covers a driver's liability in vehicles they don't own and can carry the filing. For Florida and Virginia drivers, a dedicated page covers FR-44 insurance, including the higher liability limits those certificates require.

The relaunched directory also lists more than 60,000 local auto insurance agencies, from independent brokers and high-risk specialists to captive agents, mapped to more than 6,500 cities and towns. Guides cover high-risk car insurance, insurance after a DUI, non-owner car insurance, license reinstatement and how to remove an SR-22 when the requirement ends.

"Most drivers who need an SR-22 have a deadline and a notice they don't fully understand," an SR-22 Insurance Finder spokesperson said. "We wanted one place that tells them exactly what their state requires, what coverage usually costs there, and who nearby can help."

Drivers can browse their state's rules online or call (866) 446-9926 to compare insurers that file SR-22 and FR-44 certificates. The service is free to drivers.

About SR-22 Insurance Finder

SR-22 Insurance Finder is an independent referral service and directory that helps drivers understand SR-22, FR-44 and high-risk auto insurance requirements and find insurers and agents who handle state filings. It is not an insurance company or a government agency. Learn more at sr22insurancefinder.