Octo Prints Adds Online 3D Design Studio To Custom Car Magnets For Small Business Vehicles

MENAFN - GetNews)"Custom car magnet on the door of a white work van in a parking lot at sunset, printed with an example business logo and phone number."Octo Prints has added an online 3D design studio to its custom car magnets. The removable magnetic signs come in five sizes and give small businesses a way to brand leased and shared vehicles without adhesive.

Lithia, Florida, United States - November 5, 2026 - Octo Prints, a custom print and lighting company based in Lithia, Florida, has added an online 3D design studio to its custom car magnets. Buyers can now choose a size and layout, upload a logo or artwork, add text and review a live 3D preview of the finished magnet before placing an order.

The studio updates the price as selections change, and it covers each part of the order in one place: size, horizontal or vertical orientation, and square, 1/2 inch or 1 inch rounded corners. The preview gives buyers a way to check how a logo and phone number appear on the magnet before an order goes to production.

Magnetic signs for vehicles are a common choice for real estate agents, contractors, HVAC and plumbing companies, food trucks and event vendors. They suit vehicles that cannot or should not carry permanent graphics, such as leased vans and family cars that double as work vehicles. Compared with a vinyl wrap or a permanent decal, a magnet involves no adhesive and no professional installation, and it can be taken off at the end of the workday and put back on the next morning.

The Octo Prints magnets use a 30 mil high strength magnetic sheet with a smooth surface for color printing, made for a firm, flat hold on steel vehicle surfaces. Graphics are printed with Direct UV, which produces a long lasting matte appearance intended to hold up to sun, rain and highway speeds. The magnetic backing lifts off vehicle paint cleanly, which allows a leased or shared vehicle to return to blank within seconds.

Five sizes cover the most common uses. The 18 x 12 inch magnet is priced at $29.99, the 24 x 12 inch at $34.99, the 24 x 18 inch at $42.99, the 42 x 12 inch at $53.99 and the 72 x 24 inch at $149.99. The smaller sizes suit car and truck doors, while the longer formats suit van sides, trailers and food truck panels. There is no minimum order, so a single agent can buy one pair and a team can order a larger run from the same listing.

"A magnet on the door is often the first sign a small business buys, and ordering one shouldn't involve guesswork," said Scott Graham, Sales & Marketing Director at Octo Prints. "With the design studio, customers can see their magnet in 3D and know the price before they place the order."

The company notes that some newer vehicle doors are made of plastic, aluminum or other non-magnetic material, and it advises buyers to confirm that a door or panel will hold a magnet before ordering.

The custom car magnets are available now at decorativelightcovers. The company has also published a guide to custom car magnets that covers sizing, paint safety and how magnets compare with vinyl wraps.

About The Company

Octo Prints, also known as Octo Prints and Lighting, was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida. The company designs and prints custom covers, banners, signage and lighting products, and sells direct to businesses and consumers at decorativelightcovers. Its focus is practical lighting, display and print solutions that improve comfort, clarity and presentation.