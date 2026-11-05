Justin Bonura Explains Down-Payment Assistance Options For New Jersey First-Time Homebuyers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Justin Bonura"Denville-based CrossCountry Mortgage branch manager encourages buyers and Realtors to review eligibility early, with NJHMFA assistance totalling up to $22,000 for qualifying first-generation buyers.

November 5, 2026 - Denville, N.J - For first-time homebuyers in New Jersey, saving for a down payment and closing costs can be a major obstacle. Justin Bonura, Originating Branch Manager with CrossCountry Mortgage in Denville, encourages prospective buyers to explore available assistance programs early to better understand their financing options.

Bonura and his team offer New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) financing. Eligible buyers may receive $10,000 or $15,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance, depending on the county where they purchase a home. Qualifying first-generation homebuyers may receive an additional $7,000, bringing total potential assistance to $22,000.

“One question we hear most often is, 'Do I qualify for assistance?'” Bonura said.“The answer depends on the buyer's circumstances and the property they want to purchase. Reviewing those details early helps us build a financing plan around what is actually available to them.”

Understanding Eligibility

NJHMFA assistance must be paired with an eligible first mortgage through a participating lender. Eligibility depends on several factors, including household income, purchase price, ownership history, credit, monthly debt obligations and plans to occupy the property as a primary residence.

Under NJHMFA guidelines, first-time homebuyer eligibility generally considers whether the buyer has held an ownership interest in a primary residence during the previous three years. Additional requirements apply to first-generation assistance, including criteria related to parental or legal guardian homeownership and household ownership history.

Buyers must meet applicable program requirements and complete the necessary documentation and underwriting review. The assistance is structured as an interest-free, forgivable second loan with no monthly payment. Forgiveness is subject to program conditions, including maintaining the property as a principal residence for five years. Additional restrictions and repayment obligations may apply.

“The assistance amount is one part of the decision,” Bonura said.“We also want buyers to understand their estimated monthly payment, total closing costs and the conditions attached to the assistance. The goal is a mortgage that works for their household.”

Helping Buyers Plan Ahead

Bonura encourages homebuyers and real estate professionals to discuss financing options early in the home search. An initial conversation can help identify programs worth exploring before a buyer makes an offer.

Homebuyers and real estate professionals can contact Justin Bonura at (201) 390-1251 or visit his CrossCountry Mortgage profile.

Justin Bonura (NMLS # 73184)

About Justin Bonura

Justin Bonura has originated mortgages since 2005 and serves homebuyers and homeowners throughout New Jersey, including Bergen County. His experience includes conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and jumbo mortgage financing.

Program Information and Disclosures

All loans are subject to credit approval, underwriting, program availability and applicable guidelines. Assistance amounts and eligibility vary by program, property location and borrower circumstances. Assistance is not guaranteed. NJHMFA assistance requires an eligible NJHMFA first mortgage through a participating lender. Forgiveness and any repayment obligations are governed by the assistance loan documents. This release is educational and is not a commitment to lend.

For official program details, visit the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's largest distributed retail mortgage lender and sixth-largest non-bank servicer, with more than 9,000 employees operating over 1,100 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received numerous awards for its standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from the FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer for Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae. NMLS #3029. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.