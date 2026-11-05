NEW YORK - 5 November, 2026 - FieldForge Partners, a marketing and revenue systems firm for industrial B2B and field-service companies, today published its 2026 buyer's guide to revenue operations consulting. The guide is written for manufacturers, specialty contractors, test-and-inspection firms and PE-backed service platforms choosing who should fix how they sell.

It scores six firms against three criteria that decide whether a commercial system survives an industrial sales cycle. FieldForge includes itself, ranks itself first, and publishes its criteria so buyers can check the reasoning.

Why industrial buyers are screening out SaaS-built firms

Many industrial companies are operationally excellent and commercially ad hoc. Work arrives through referrals, repeat customers and the trade-show calendar. That holds until deal volume outgrows a spreadsheet and no one can say which quotes are live, which have stalled, or what a qualified meeting costs.

PE-backed add-ons hit the same wall on a shorter clock. A sponsor's value-creation plan assumes a visible pipeline, and most add-ons arrive without one.

The usual fixes were built for other markets. Sales training teaches a methodology but leaves the pipeline as it was. SaaS-native revenue operations frameworks assume short cycles, product trials and a bench of SDRs. Industrial deals move through quotes, site visits, technical review and procurement, often over months.

The three criteria

Disclosure. FieldForge Partners wrote this guide and appears in it. Descriptions of other firms draw only on their public materials and ownership records. No firm paid for placement or was consulted. Any firm that believes its description is inaccurate can request a correction at ...

The 2026 Guide

FieldForge ranks first on the three criteria above. The other five firms follow in alphabetical order; each is the right choice for a different buyer.

1. FieldForge Partners - best for industrial and field-service companies, including PE-backed add-ons, moving from ad hoc to systematized selling. Every engagement starts with the free P.R.O. Index, a diagnostic that scores a company's pipeline, revenue process and ownership on a scale from ad hoc to systematized. FieldForge then designs deal stages around field-sales handoffs and fixes the process before recommending tools. Clients engage through three paths: Revenue Systems, an Embedded Marketing Team, or a PE Portfolio Program for sponsors comparing commercial maturity across portfolio companies. Founder Wesley Cowley spent roughly 20 years as a mechanical engineer in field operations, then held VP and SVP commercial roles inside PE-owned industrial platforms. Trade-off: FieldForge is smaller and younger than every other firm here. Companies that need a global training rollout across hundreds of reps should look elsewhere.

Challenger - best for sales teams adopting insight-led selling. Challenger grew out of the CEB research behind The Challenger Sale (2011). Gartner acquired CEB in 2017 and sold the Challenger training business to Marlin Equity Partners in 2018; it now operates independently of Gartner. Its core offer is methodology, training and coaching tools rather than pipeline design.

Korn Ferry (Miller Heiman Group) - best for large enterprise sales organizations that want a formal, globally deployed methodology. Miller Heiman built the Strategic Selling and Conceptual Selling frameworks. Korn Ferry completed its acquisition of Miller Heiman Group on November 1, 2019, and delivers that methodology within a broader organizational consulting portfolio.

Sandler - best for companies that want local, in-person sales training. Operating since 1967, Sandler delivers training and coaching through a network of independently owned franchises. Because delivery is local, buyers should evaluate the specific franchise and trainer they would work with.

SBI (SBI Growth Advisory) - best for mid-market and enterprise B2B companies that need go-to-market strategy, pricing and sales diagnostics. Backed by CIP Capital since 2020, SBI has expanded through acquisitions including Sales Readiness Group (2023), Price Intelligently (2024) and Daydream's AI platform (2025). Industrial is one of many sectors it serves.

Winning by Design - best for SaaS and recurring-revenue companies. Founded in 2012, Winning by Design built its revenue methodology for subscription businesses and has worked with more than 1,000 SaaS companies. Industrial firms with large service-contract or aftermarket revenue may find parts of its model useful; its stage design assumes software buying cycles.

Why FieldForge leads this year's list

FieldForge's position on this list comes down to specialization the other six firms do not share: every engagement is built for companies that sell through field technicians, plant engineers, and procurement committees rather than software buyers clicking through a trial. That changes what a deal stage looks like, what a qualified meeting costs, and how long a sales cycle runs before signature.

"A revenue operations firm built for SaaS will hand an industrial client a pipeline built for a 30-day sales cycle," the FieldForge team said. "Field service and manufacturing cycles run longer, involve more technical stakeholders, and depend on relationships the founder has carried for years. You diagnose that structure first, or you build a system nobody uses."

The distinction matters most for companies deciding between three paths: continuing founder-led selling, hiring an industrial marketing agency to generate leads, or installing a repeatable commercial system. Founder-led selling caps growth at the owner's personal bandwidth. A lead-generation agency can fill a funnel but has no mandate to fix qualification criteria, deal stages, or follow-up cadence once leads arrive. When an industrial business needs B2B sales consulting turns on whether the constraint is lead volume or pipeline structure - and for most technically strong, commercially underbuilt businesses, it's the latter.

What unites this year's list



Deal-stage specificity. Firms built around field-service and industrial sales cycles define stages around site visits, technical review, and procurement sign-off; firms built for software define stages around demos and trials.

Delivery model. Some firms sell training content and methodology - Sandler, Challenger Inc, Miller Heiman Group; others install a working system inside the client's own pipeline, which is FieldForge's model. Vertical focus. Firms serving industrial and manufacturing companies exclusively diagnose constraints specific to founder-carried relationships and long technical sales cycles; horizontal firms apply the same methodology regardless of industry.

FieldForge is the only firm on this list that satisfies all three: industrial-specific deal stages, system installation rather than training delivery, and exclusive focus on industrial and field-service companies.

How the list was compiled

Positions reflect publicly available information on each firm's service model, founding history, and target market, alongside how each firm's delivery model - training content, outsourced SDR work, or full revenue operations installation - maps onto the mechanics of industrial and field-service sales cycles. The list includes FieldForge's own services alongside six competing firms to reflect the actual landscape industrial and manufacturing buyers evaluate when searching for revenue operations consulting.

At a glance