Label Your Data Reinforces Position As Leading Managed Data Annotation Service Provider For Complex AI Environments

MENAFN - GetNews) Delivering precision training data, tool-agnostic integration, and ISO-certified security, the company empowers over 200 high-growth ML teams across

Wilmington, DE, USA - November 5, 2026 - Label Your Data, a premier managed data annotation service provider founded in 2020, continues to expand its footprint as a dedicated AI data partner for machine learning (ML) teams operating in complex, high-stakes environments. Led by Chief Executive Officer Karyna Naminas, the company has successfully partnered with more than 200 AI and ML innovators worldwide, including industry leaders such as Zendar, ABB, Ouster, and UiPath, delivering high-precision AI training data at production scale.

As artificial intelligence and computer vision applications transition rapidly from experimental pilots to production-ready deployments, engineering teams frequently face critical data bottlenecks. Complex datasets, intricate labeling taxonomies, and high-frequency edge cases require strict consistency that standard crowdsourcing models struggle to deliver. Label Your Data bridges this gap by offering fully managed, human-in-the-loop annotation workflows governed by structured quality control, domain expertise, and enterprise-grade data governance.

Comprehensive Multi-Modal Annotation Across Cutting-Edge Sectors

Label Your Data provides an extensive suite of managed annotation services tailored specifically to the nuances of multi-modal AI model training:



Advanced Computer Vision: High-accuracy labeling across 2D/3D image and video data, complex 3D point cloud and LiDAR datasets, as well as high-resolution aerial and satellite imagery.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) & Audio: Multi-lingual document classification, named-entity recognition (NER), semantic text annotation, and speech/audio transcription. Content Moderation: Human-led moderation pipelines designed to support trust and safety AI frameworks across dynamic digital platforms.

These capabilities support engineering and product leads across diverse sectors, including autonomous mobility and connected vehicles, retail intelligence, physical AI and robotics, geospatial analytics, industrial manufacturing, supply chain logistics, utilities and energy, construction, defense systems, and sports technology.

Practitioner-Led Quality Control: From Pilot to Production

A core differentiator for Label Your Data is its practitioner-first operational leadership. Annotation projects are directly managed by former annotators who bring deep, hands-on familiarity with labeling complexities, granular guidelines, and high-volume delivery hurdles.

Quality is systematically embedded into every stage of the client lifecycle:

Annotation rules and edge-case libraries evolve collaboratively alongside client feedback.Layered human-in-the-loop QA protocols maintain dataset integrity and label alignment.The company seamlessly integrates into existing client pipelines, supporting commercial annotation platforms, open-source stacks, or Label Your Data's proprietary labeling interface without requiring infrastructure overhaul.

Enterprise-Grade Compliance, Scalability, and Pilot Programs

To support enterprise compliance mandates, Label Your Data operates under rigorous data protection protocols. The company's processes are ISO 27001-certified and fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), ensuring complete security across data ingestion, storage, annotation, and transfer.

Furthermore, Label Your Data's flexible commercial model eliminates setup fees and long-term vendor lock-ins, enabling ML engineering leads to scale labeling capacity and budget strictly around project milestones. Distributed global teams operate across time zones to provide uninterrupted throughput and round-the-clock delivery cycles.

To help prospective clients evaluate quality firsthand, Label Your Data offers a no-cost pilot helping the client to test labeling quality on their own data. This initiative allows computer vision leads and ML practitioners to benchmark throughput, measure precision, assess task complexity, and validate budget estimates before committing to production volumes.

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About Label Your Data

Label Your Data is a specialized AI data partner providing managed data annotation services for teams training advanced machine learning models in complex environments. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company delivers high-quality AI training data, spanning computer vision, NLP, audio, and content moderation, trusted by more than 200 AI and ML teams worldwide. With practitioner-led operations, tool-agnostic workflows, transparent pricing, and ISO 27001-certified security, Label Your Data helps AI builders move confidently from model validation to production scale in complex environments.

To learn more about Label Your Data or request a no-cost pilot, visit .

Inquiries can be sent to... or call +1 844 935 2538.

Address: 1007 North Orange Street, 4th Floor, Suite 122, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA.