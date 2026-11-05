Award-Winning Documentary“Call Me Micky” Announces November 14 Hometown Screening At Barrymore Film Center In New Jersey

MENAFN - GetNews) Executive produced by POSE star Dominique Jackson, the acclaimed documentary celebrates courage, reinvention and the remarkable journey of Bergen County entrepreneur Micky Angelo Petrillo.

FORT LEE, NJ - November 5, 2026 - The award-winning documentary “Call Me Micky” continues its successful film festival run with a special hometown screening on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Barrymore Film Center in Fort Lee, New Jersey, as part of the Fourth Annual Barrymore Short Film Festival.

Directed by Andrew Rasmussen and executive produced by acclaimed actress and transgender advocate Dominique Jackson, best known for her memorable role as Elektra Evangelista on FX's groundbreaking television series POSE,“Call Me Micky” tells the extraordinary true story of Bergen County entrepreneur and author Micky Angelo Petrillo, whose decision to transition at age 59 transformed his life and inspired a powerful documentary about courage, identity and self-discovery.

The upcoming screening represents an especially meaningful homecoming for Petrillo, bringing his deeply personal story back to the New Jersey community where his remarkable journey unfolded.

An Inspiring Story That Is Capturing Attention

“Call Me Micky” has already made an impressive impact on the film festival circuit, earning Best Documentary at the New York Transgender Film Festival and the Spirit of Pride Award at the Susquehanna LGBTQ Film Festival.

The documentary offers audiences an intimate look at a man who refused to let age, societal expectations or fear prevent him from embracing his authentic identity.

Through heartfelt storytelling, candid personal reflections and moments of humor, the film explores the emotional challenges and extraordinary rewards of starting a new chapter later in life.

Petrillo's larger-than-life personality, resilience and determination make“Call Me Micky” more than a documentary about gender identity. It is a universal story about personal freedom, second chances and the courage to live without regret.

At its heart, the film delivers a powerful message: It is never too late to become the person you were always meant to be.

A Special Homecoming at a Historic Film Destination

The Barrymore Film Center, located in Fort Lee, New Jersey, provides a fitting setting for the documentary's hometown screening.

Fort Lee holds a significant place in American motion picture history, having served as one of the earliest centers of the nation's filmmaking industry before Hollywood became synonymous with cinema.

Today, the Barrymore Film Center honors that legacy while supporting contemporary filmmakers and independent storytelling.

The Fourth Annual Barrymore Short Film Festival, scheduled for November 13–14, 2026, celebrates independent cinema with screenings, filmmaker discussions, industry panels and special events.

For Petrillo, returning to Bergen County with an award-winning documentary about his own life marks another extraordinary milestone in a journey defined by perseverance and reinvention.

Dominique Jackson Brings Star Power to a Powerful Story

The involvement of Dominique Jackson, whose critically acclaimed performance on POSE helped bring transgender representation to mainstream television audiences, adds another significant dimension to the documentary.

As executive producer, Jackson lends her name and creative support to a project that celebrates individuality, personal empowerment and the importance of sharing authentic human experiences.

Under Andrew Rasmussen's direction,“Call Me Micky” balances emotional honesty with warmth and humanity, creating an accessible and inspiring documentary that speaks to audiences regardless of background.

Rather than allowing one moment of transformation to define Petrillo's entire life, the film celebrates the complexity of his experiences, his determination to move forward and his refusal to allow others to dictate his future.

November 14 Screening Information

Film: Call Me Micky Event: Fourth Annual Barrymore Short Film Festival Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026 Location: Barrymore Film Center, 1 Park Avenue, Fort Lee, New Jersey

Festival passes and additional event information are available through the Barrymore Film Center's official website:

Tickets: #purchasepasses

The film's exact screening time should be confirmed through the festival.

About Call Me Micky

“Call Me Micky” is an award-winning documentary directed by Andrew Rasmussen and executive produced by Dominique Jackson. The film chronicles the extraordinary life and personal transformation of Bergen County entrepreneur and author Micky Angelo Petrillo, who transitioned at age 59. Exploring themes of courage, identity, resilience and self-acceptance, the documentary offers a moving celebration of authenticity and the limitless possibilities of personal reinvention.

Official Film Website:

About the Barrymore Film Center

The Barrymore Film Center is a cultural institution in Fort Lee, New Jersey, dedicated to celebrating the history, artistry and future of motion pictures. Through screenings, exhibitions, film festivals and educational initiatives, the center supports filmmakers and connects audiences with the enduring power of cinema.

For more information and tickets, visit: #purchasepasses

“Call Me Micky” returns home November 14, bringing an unforgettable story of courage, transformation and the power of living authentically to New Jersey audiences.

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