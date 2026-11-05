Find Alcohol Rehab Near You: Alcoholrehabcenters Relaunches With 21,000+ Rehab And Detox Programs In Every U.S. City

MENAFN - GetNews) AlcoholRehabCenters has relaunched as a free national directory of more than 21,000 alcohol rehab, detox and medication-assisted treatment programs, with a 24/7 helpline at (866) 982-5669.

Greensboro, NC - November 5, 2026 - People looking for alcohol rehab near them can now find it in one place: AlcoholRehabCenters, which today relaunched as a free national directory of more than 21,000 alcohol rehab, detox and treatment programs covering every state, the District of Columbia and more than 6,500 U.S. cities and towns. Choose a state and city, and the site lists the closest programs first with their distance, type of care and payment options. Anyone who would rather talk it through can call the free, confidential helpline at (866) 982-5669, available 24 hours a day, for help finding a program with an opening and checking what their insurance covers.

Programs are sorted into 12 types of care, including residential and inpatient rehab, intensive outpatient programs, programs for women, men, teens and veterans, DUI programs, free and low-cost options, and providers that prescribe FDA-approved medications for alcohol use disorder. Where a town has no program within 50 miles, the directory widens the search to 100 miles and then lists the five nearest programs with their mileage, because traveling for the right treatment is often worth it.

The relaunch puts safety first. Unlike most substances, stopping heavy drinking abruptly can cause seizures or delirium tremens, so the site points people to medically supervised care before they quit. Its directory of alcohol detox centers lists facilities that report detoxification services, and a new guide to alcohol withdrawal symptoms explains which symptoms are ordinary and which are medical emergencies.

The site also adds more than 30 plain-language guides sourced from NIAAA, SAMHSA, FDA drug labels and insurers' own public pages. They cover naltrexone, Vivitrol, acamprosate and disulfiram, inpatient versus outpatient care, what happens in rehab, and how to help a family member. Readers paying with commercial insurance can start with the site's guide to whether insurance covers alcohol rehab, which links to carrier-specific pages for Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Anthem, Kaiser Permanente and others.

For people ordered into treatment after a DUI or other alcohol-related offense, the directory includes DUI and DWI programs in every state and a free, printable court-ordered alcohol treatment checklist covering what to bring to an evaluation, what to ask a provider and how to document completion for the court.

“Most people start looking for alcohol treatment in a hurry, often for someone they love, and the first few calls decide whether they follow through,” an Alcohol Rehab Centers spokesperson said.“We wanted one place that shows every option nearby, explains withdrawal and medication honestly, and gets people to a real person who can check what has an opening today.”

Listings are drawn from the federal SAMHSA treatment directory and public business listings. The directory is free to use, and the independent helpline at (866) 982-5669 is answered 24 hours a day.

About Alcohol Rehab Centers

Alcohol Rehab Centers is an independent directory and referral resource that helps people find alcohol rehab, detox, outpatient and medication-assisted treatment programs across the United States. It is not a treatment provider and does not give medical advice. Facility information comes from the SAMHSA National Directory of Drug and Alcohol Abuse Treatment Facilities and public business listings. Learn more at AlcoholRehabCenters.