LIVX Launches In Houston On January 1, 2027, With Four More Cities Planned For 2027

MENAFN - GetNews) The membership app gives users access to exclusive local deals, secret menus, and curated experiences.

Houston, TX, USA - November 5, 2026 - LIVX, a lifestyle membership app that connects members with exclusive offers from local businesses, will launch in Houston on January 1, 2027. The company plans to expand to Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, and New York City later in 2027.

Members can use LIVX to discover participating restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, Pilates studios, medspas, retailers, and entertainment venues. Depending on the partner, benefits can include special pricing, members-only offers, off-menu items through Secret Menus, and access to curated events. The app gives members a way to plan a date night, try a new fitness studio, or explore a neighborhood while finding offers along the way.

LIVX offers four membership options:



3-Day Pass for travelers, weekend plans, and special occasions.

Monthly Membership for members who prefer to pay month to month.

Annual Membership for members who want year-round access. Group Plans for employers, organizations, and other groups interested in offering LIVX access to their teams or members.

For participating businesses, LIVX provides a channel to reach new customers, showcase signature products and services, and give guests a reason to return. Partners can introduce members to their business through offers or experiences, from a restaurant's off-menu tasting to a fitness studio's introductory class.

Houston will be the first market where members can explore the app and redeem offers. LIVX will announce launch dates and participating businesses for Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, and New York City as those markets prepare to open.

About LIVX

LIVX is a lifestyle membership platform that connects people with local businesses through exclusive offers and experiences across dining, wellness, fitness, retail, and entertainment.

Visit LivXclusive for membership information, partnership inquiries, and launch updates.

Inquiries can be sent to...