'May Lamp Of Contentment Be Lit In Every Heart': CM Yogi Extends Dhanteras Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended heartfelt greetings to the people on Dhanteras, wishing the festival would bring happiness, prosperity, good health, and joy to everyone's life.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister conveyed his wishes to the state's residents and prayed for Goddess Lakshmi's blessings to illuminate their lives with love, contentment, and happiness.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the occasion of Dhanteras festival," CM Yogi posted.

"May the lamp of contentment be lit in the hearts of all by the grace of Maa Lakshmi, and may life be illuminated with the light of love, joy, and bliss," he added.

The Chief Minister further wished that happiness, prosperity, good health and good fortune would reside in everyone's life.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended greetings to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion, highlighting the importance of health, wealth and prosperity.

In a post on X, Gadkari said, "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the sacred festival of Dhanteras, bringing wealth, prosperity, health, and happiness."

He further prayed for the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari, saying, "May Lord Dhanvantari bestow excellent health upon everyone."

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations and is considered an auspicious occasion associated with wealth, prosperity and good health. The festival is traditionally observed with prayers, festive preparations and greetings exchanged among family members and loved ones.

This year, Dhanteras is being celebrated on Friday, November 6. The festival is also associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari, with devotees seeking blessings for prosperity, good fortune and well-being.

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated two days later, on Sunday, November 8, on the occasion of Kartik Amavasya. On the day, homes and temples are decorated and illuminated with earthen lamps and decorative lights.

In the evening, devotees perform traditional prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for happiness, peace and prosperity.