Kyrgyzstan's Foreign-Invested Firms Lift 2025 Trade 28.3% To $4.1B
The figure was calculated by Trend based on statistics published by the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic.
These enterprises accounted for 24.3% of the country's total foreign trade turnover, the committee said, which is almost one-quarter of the total.
Their trade balance remained negative. The deficit reached $2.1 billion in 2025, compared with $1.4 billion in 2024. According to calculations based on the committee's data, the deficit widened by about $0.7 billion.
Exports by these enterprises rose 6.4% year-on-year to $953.1 million, while imports increased 37% to about $3.1 billion. Imports were thus about 3.3 times larger than exports, according to the same calculations.
The growth patterns differed by group of partners. Exports to CIS countries rose 45.1%, while exports to countries outside the CIS fell 42.3%, and the CIS accounted for 75.9% of total exports. Imports from CIS countries rose 37.9% and imports from non-CIS countries rose 35.7%, with the CIS accounting for 60.5% of total imports.
Compared with 2021, the committee said, exports by these enterprises grew 1.5-fold, or by $320.5 million, while imports grew 1.9-fold, or by $1.5 billion.
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