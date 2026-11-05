Top 100 AI Venture Capitalists 2026: K2 Global And Ozi Amanat

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) K2 Global recognized alongside Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, Altimeter, Benchmark, Valor Equity Partners, and General Catalyst

Miami, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Global and its founder, Ozi Amanat, have both earned Top 100 recognition in the 2026 Strebulaev–Jackson AI Venture Rankings.

Published by Stanford Graduate School of Business Professor Ilya Strebulaev and researcher Blake Jackson, the rankings identify leading venture capital firms and individual investors based on their investments in U.S.-based artificial intelligence companies.

Ozi joins a group of prominent investors in the 2026 ranking, including Peter Thiel, Joshua Kushner, Antonio Gracias, Reid Hoffman, Vinod Khosla, Ilya Fushman, Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreessen.









The recognition is particularly meaningful for K2 Global, a relatively small, independent venture capital firm that has built its investment portfolio around identifying and supporting exceptional founders developing transformative technologies.

"I've spent years doing what I love most - finding exceptional founders, believing in their vision, and supporting them as they build companies with the potential to change the world," said Ozi. "To be recognized alongside investors I've admired for years is incredibly meaningful. It hasn't always been easy, but it's been an incredible journey and a labor of love."









K2 Global's portfolio includes some of the world's most ambitious technology companies, including SpaceX, Neuralink, and Shield AI, reflecting the firm's focus on artificial intelligence and frontier technologies.

In the companion ranking of AI venture capital firms, K2 Global was named among the Top 100 globally, as the only Singapore-headquartered firm and one of just five firms based outside the United States.









The Strebulaev–Jackson rankings evaluate investment value creation using factors including valuations, dilution, net profit, and investment attribution. The research covers qualifying investments in U.S.-based AI companies through August 31, 2026.









"I'm especially grateful to the founders who have trusted us, the investors who have believed in us, and everyone who has been part of this journey," Ozi added. "The best is yet to come."

About K2 Global

K2 Global is an independent venture capital firm focused on backing exceptional entrepreneurs who are building category-defining companies. The firm invests across artificial intelligence, robotics, neuroscience, defense technology, and other frontier sectors, with a long-term approach to supporting ambitious founders and transformative technologies.

Source: 2026 Strebulaev–Jackson AI Venture Rankings

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