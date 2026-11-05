Core Scientific Plans To Exit Bitcoin Mining By Year-End As AI Demand Rises

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Core Scientific says it is on track to fully wind down its Bitcoin mining operations by the end of 2026, marking another step in a multi-year pivot toward artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. The company's leadership framed the shift as a move to become a“pure-play” high-density colocation provider as it retools its infrastructure for AI workloads.

During a Q3 earnings call on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Jim Nygaard said Core Scientific expects to complete the mining wind-down in the fourth quarter and begin 2027 as a colocation-focused business. The company previously indicated in a July quarterly filing that hosted mining would end by Dec. 31, but Thursday's comments clarified the timing for a full exit from its own Bitcoin mining activity.

Core Scientific expects to complete its Bitcoin mining wind-down in Q4 2026 and operate as a colocation“pure-play” starting in 2027. In Q3 2026, Bitcoin mining contributed $17.5 million-about 7.5%-of Core Scientific's $232.9 million in total revenue. Self-mining revenue and hosted-mining revenue both declined year over year, while colocation remains the larger revenue driver. The company's AI hosting strategy has been in motion since 2024, anchored by agreements with CoreWeave. Core Scientific's AI infrastructure expansion faces potential policy and local scrutiny in the U.S., according to Reuters reporting on data-center opposition after midterms.

Key takeawaysA clearer end date for mining, and a narrower role for Bitcoin

Core Scientific's shift away from mining is no longer just a gradual wind-down described in filings-it is increasingly reflected in the company's earnings mix. In its latest quarterly results, Bitcoin mining generated $17.5 million, or 7.5%, of $232.9 million in third-quarter revenue. Colocation services accounted for $215.4 million during the same period.

The company also reported a substantial contraction in the mining footprint. Nygaard said Core Scientific had nearly 50% fewer miners online at the end of September than it had at the end of 2025. That change helps explain why mining is now a relatively small component of consolidated revenue compared with data-center hosting.

Revenue trends show the pivot is already under way

Core Scientific's Q3 results illustrated how quickly the economics of mining have fallen relative to hosting. Self-mining revenue dropped to $12.3 million in the third quarter, down from $57.4 million a year earlier. Revenue from hosting other miners also decreased, falling to $5.2 million from $8.7 million over the same period.

The company's own disclosures and earnings materials underscore that this is not simply a change in strategy-it is a change in financial dependence. With Bitcoin mining revenues shrinking and colocation expanding, the business increasingly resembles a data-center operator supporting higher-performance computing demand rather than a miner seeking direct exposure to Bitcoin's network economics.

From mining capacity to AI hosting: the CoreWeave deals

Core Scientific's AI pivot took shape in 2024, when it began locking in hosting demand tied to AI compute requirements. According to earlier reporting from Cointelegraph, the company signed an initial hosting agreement with CoreWeave in March 2024, followed by a larger deal announced in June. At the time, Core Scientific positioned AI hosting as an expansion alongside its mining business, explicitly emphasizing the intention to preserve Bitcoin mining capacity.

As the mining environment worsened, the AI transition appeared to move from side strategy to primary direction. Earlier coverage from The Wall Street Journal reported by December 2025 that Core Scientific was targeting a wind-down of Bitcoin mining by 2028. Thursday's statement pushes that completion window forward, aligning with the company's broader plan to reallocate resources away from mining operations.

Even with the earlier emphasis on maintaining mining capacity, the company has made clear that it ultimately plans to exit mining entirely. The new timetable-wind down by the end of 2026-suggests that the company now believes the AI-driven colocation model is better aligned with its long-term capital and infrastructure strategy.

Mining headwinds pushed the transition faster

Core Scientific has pointed to worsening mining economics as it reshaped its balance sheet and operational plans. In the first quarter of 2026, the company recorded $266.5 million in mining-related asset impairments, citing weaker Bitcoin prices, historically low“hashprice,” and falling values of mining equipment in the secondary market. In the second quarter, Core Scientific also terminated its mining equipment agreement with Block and Proto, recording a $41.9 million loss as part of the transition.

Those developments help explain why the company's direction has tightened over time. When network-driven revenue streams become less predictable and asset values decline, companies that are heavily exposed to mining equipment-alongside the operational costs of mining-tend to accelerate shifts toward hosting or other compute-aligned activities. For Core Scientific, AI hosting offers a path to monetize its data-center footprint without relying on Bitcoin mining margins.

AI data-center growth under political and local pressure

Core Scientific's plan arrives amid renewed scrutiny of data-center expansion in the United States. Reuters reported that opponents of data-center development were among the winners of the Democrats' sweeping midterm gains, with the backlash often tied to electricity costs and the demands large facilities place on local resources.

While Core Scientific's earnings narrative is focused on compute demand and infrastructure utilization, political and regulatory uncertainty can still influence timelines for permitting, grid access, and operating costs. That matters for any company positioning itself as a long-term colocation provider, particularly one built around power-intensive AI workloads.

Core Scientific has also previously described its move toward AI hosting as a way to use existing infrastructure more effectively. But as U.S. policy conversations evolve, investors and customers alike will likely watch whether data-center expansion faces new constraints that could affect buildout schedules or cost assumptions.

For now, the most immediate checkpoint is operational: whether Core Scientific can complete its mining wind-down through the fourth quarter as targeted and transition into 2027 as a colocation-first business. Beyond that, attention will likely shift to how quickly AI hosting demand can absorb capacity and whether U.S. regulatory and local power constraints intensify as more AI infrastructure projects move forward.

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