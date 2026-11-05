Nearly 600,000 Demonstrate Across France In Biggest Turnout Of Protest Movement

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Nearly 600,000 people took part in demonstrations across France on Thursday, according to a provisional estimate by the Interior Ministry, marking the largest turnout since the protest movement began, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing BFMTV.

The estimate exceeds the 550,000 demonstrators recorded on Oct 17, 410,000 on Oct 24 and 320,000 on Oct 31.

The CGT trade union confederation claimed nearly 1.6 million protesters took part in demonstrations nationwide, compared with the Interior Ministry's estimate of 600,000.

The union also put participation in the Paris march between Place de la Republique and Place de la Nation at 350,000.

The Education Ministry said nearly 16 per cent of teachers were on strike Thursday, amid nationwide protests over wages, purchasing power and public services.

CGT Secretary-General Sophie Binet said the strike was“extremely effective” and called on the government to respond to workers' demands.

“Nothing will stop us,” she said during the Paris demonstration, urging wage increases for all workers and a 10 per cent rise in the minimum wage.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that a“social conference” with trade unions and employers' organisations would be held at Matignon on Monday, Nov 9, according to a government statement.

The nationwide strike also disrupted schools and universities.

The Higher Education Ministry reported disruptions at 60 of 184 institutions, while the SNES-FSU union put strike participation among middle and high school staff at 52 per cent.

Police intervened against student blockades in several cities, including Paris and Bordeaux, local media reported.

Authorities deployed 70,000 police officers and gendarmes to manage the mobilisation, the Interior Ministry said.

The protests come amid a student movement that began in mid-September over education conditions, funding and staffing.

--NNN-ANADOLU