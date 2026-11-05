Myanmar Sets April 4, 2027, Date For By-Elections

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Myanmar will hold by-elections on April 4, 2027, to fill vacant seats in national and regional parliaments, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported Thursday, citing the Union Election Commission.

The by-elections will cover 34 seats in the Pyithu Hluttaw (Lower House), five in the Amyotha Hluttaw (Upper House) and 16 constituencies in regional and state parliaments, Myanmar-based Eleven Media Group reported.

All seats will be contested under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system.

Min Aung Hlaing, who served as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, known as the Tatmadaw, from 2011 until stepping down in March to run for the presidency, was elected president this year.

A three-phase election process that began in late December resulted in victory for pro-military parties, including the Union Solidarity and Development Party.

--NNN-ANADOLU