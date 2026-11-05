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Javed Ali

Javed Ali


Date: 2026-11-05 08:05:44

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Practice of Public Policy, University of Michigan
Profile Articles

Javed Ali is an associate professor of practice at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy where he delivers courses on counterterrorism and domestic terrorism, cybersecurity, and national security law and policy. Ali brings more than 20 years of professional experience in national security and intelligence issues in Washington, DC. He held positions in the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security before joining the Federal Bureau of Investigation. While at the FBI, he also held senior roles on joint duty assignments at the National Intelligence Council and the National Counterterrorism Center, and the National Security Council under the Trump Administration. Ali holds a BA in political science from the University of Michigan, a JD from the University of Detroit School of Law, and an MA in international relations from American University. He provides TV and radio interviews on a range of national security issues to US and international networks and similar print commentary in such publications as The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Hill, and Newsweek.

Experience
  • –present Towsley Policymaker in Residence, University of Michigan
Education
  • 1997 American University, MA International Relations

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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