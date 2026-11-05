Issa Compass, An Online Visa Platform, Hits 4.8 On Google And 4.6 On Trustpilot

MENAFN - GetNews) Issa Compass, an online visa platform for Thailand and Southeast Asia, has a 4.8/5 Google rating from more than 800 reviews and a 4.6/5 Trustpilot score from more than 100 reviews. Reviewers praise its step-by-step guidance and how its team handles embassy requirements.

Bangkok, Thailand - November 5, 2026 - Issa Compass, an online visa platform that helps users apply for visas to move to Thailand and to other destinations across the region, today reported a 4.8 out of 5 Google rating from more than 800 reviews, alongside a Trustpilot TrustScore of 4.6 out of 5 from more than 100 reviews, with 90% of those reviews at five stars.

The online visa platform supports applications for the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), the Non-O visa for people who retire in Thailand or are married to a Thai national, the 10-year Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa, the SMART visa and the Non-B employment visa, and now also files tourist e-visas for Vietnam, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Laos.

Singapore-based Issara Platforms Pte. Ltd. operates the platform, which was co-founded by Priscilla Yeung and Aaron Yip. The company serves 100,000+ clients across the region and counts Iterative and 500 Global among its backers.

Written Trustpilot reviews describe clear, step-by-step guidance through a process that otherwise feels bureaucratic. Some reviewers credit individual staff members by name, among them one applicant whose Destination Thailand Visa was later approved. Turnaround time is another recurring theme; processing for the DTV typically takes several weeks and depends on the consulate handling the file and its current workload. Check the Issa Compass app for a current estimate for your embassy.

"Our Trustpilot TrustScore now stands at 4.6 from more than 100 reviews, and nine in 10 of those reviews give five stars. Most of the written feedback describes a specific moment in a file, such as an embassy asking for one more document or changing a rule mid-application, so the score reflects how our immigration consultants and legal team handled those moments," said Priscilla Yeung, co-founder of Issa Compass.

Thai visa requirements vary by the embassy or consulate handling an application and change over time. Since Aug. 31, 2026, applicants for the Destination Thailand Visa must file at the Thai embassy or consulate in their country of citizenship or in a country where they hold legal residence. To keep pace with changes like this, Issa Compass runs each application through a decision engine trained on real-time embassy requirements. The engine checks every document before submission, including against unlisted embassy-specific rules. Immigration consultants and a legal team review cases when applicants need support.

"The decision engine checks each application against tens of thousands of live embassy requirements, drawing on 24,200 live reports and more than 10,000 community-verified data points," Priscilla Yeung added. "Reviewers rarely mention the software by name, which makes sense, since its job is to catch a missing or non-compliant document before an embassy officer sees it."

Applicants can start with the free Find My Visa quiz. The quiz requires no signup and matches a profile to eligible Thai visas, then outlines the documents, timeline and next steps. For the DTV, Issa Compass offers three service tiers: DIY at no charge, DIY Plus at 3,000 THB (about USD 89) and Full Service at 10,000 THB (about USD 299). Under Full Service, the company submits the application on the applicant's behalf. Applicants pay the embassy government fee separately. It is commonly around 13,000 THB (about USD 395), and applicants should confirm the amount and payment method with their own consulate. A free 15-minute consultation is available by video or at the company's Bangkok office, and current processing estimates appear in the Issa Compass app.

About Issa Compass

Issa Compass is an online visa platform for people preparing to move to Thailand to live, work, study or retire, and it now also files tourist e-visas for Vietnam, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Laos; the platform is available on iOS and the web. Its supported Thailand visa types include the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), the Non-O Thai retirement visa and marriage visa, the Long-Term Resident visa, the SMART visa and the Non-B visa. The company reached USD 1 million in annualized revenue within five months and has been featured by Tech in Asia. It is a member of the Singapore-Thai, Thai-Italian and Franco-Thai Chambers of Commerce. Issa Compass is not a government agency, and final visa approval rests with the relevant government authorities in each market.