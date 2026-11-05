Managed IT Services Rockford Introduces Co-Managed IT Support

MENAFN - GetNews)"Managed IT Services Rockford logo - co-managed IT support for businesses across Winnebago and Boone counties"Businesses in Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park and the surrounding area that already employ an internal IT person or team can now add 24/7 help desk coverage, cybersecurity monitoring and backup infrastructure without replacing existing staff.

Rockford, IL - November 5, 2026 - Managed IT Services Rockford (4249 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108, (815) 706-7167) has introduced a co-managed IT support option for businesses across Winnebago and Boone counties that have an internal IT person or team but need supplemental coverage for after-hours support, cybersecurity monitoring or disaster recovery. The co-managed model adds managed IT services alongside existing staff rather than replacing them, filling specific gaps without dismantling what already works.

Businesses in Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Cherry Valley, Roscoe, Rockton and Belvidere that employ a single IT generalist often find that person stretched across desktop support, network maintenance, security patching and vendor management at the same time. A ransomware alert that fires at 2 a.m. or a server failure on a holiday weekend lands on someone who is already carrying a full daytime workload. Co-managed support plans address that exposure by layering a 24/7 help desk, a managed security operations center and proactive network monitoring on top of the existing IT function, so the internal person handles the work they know best while the managed service absorbs overflow, after-hours coverage and specialized security operations.

The arrangement includes endpoint protection with security awareness training, backup and disaster recovery with both on-site appliance and cloud failover, and virtual CIO guidance for long-term technology planning. Compliance consulting for HIPAA, PCI, CMMC, ITAR and FTC Safeguards Rule requirements is available for businesses subject to industry-specific regulations. All support plans are month-to-month with no long-term contract, no automatic rate increases and no per-incident fees. A free IT assessment is available before enrollment to map where the gaps are before any agreement is signed.

Businesses interested in scheduling an assessment for the surrounding Winnebago and Boone County area can request the assessment by phone or email.

About the Company

Managed IT Services Rockford provides fully managed and co-managed IT support, cybersecurity monitoring, 24/7 help desk support, backup and disaster recovery, virtual CIO consulting and compliance advisory services to businesses across Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Cherry Valley, Roscoe, Rockton and Belvidere, Illinois. Located at 4249 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108. Call (815) 706-7167 or visit manageditservicesrockford.

Contact

Zach, Principal Managed IT Services Rockford 4249 E State St Rockford, IL 61108 Phone: (815) 706-7167 Email:... Website: manageditservicesrockford