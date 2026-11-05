Outdoor Power And Grill Bridges The Gap Between Backyard Living And Professional Grade Outdoor Equipment

MENAFN - GetNews)""We see our customers as people who take pride in their property and their craft, whether that means keeping a pristine lawn with a Yarbo robot, smoking a brisket for twelve hours on a precision cooker, or powering a job site with clean solar energy. Our job is to make sure the right tools are available and backed by real support when they need it.""Kimronix Inc DBA Outdoor Power & Grill serves a growing market of homeowners and professionals who demand reliable, high-performance equipment for yard management, outdoor cooking, portable power, and heavy material handling. Recent catalog additions including Grabo lifting tools and an upcoming solar generator system underscore the retailers broadening reach.

Pleasant Grove, Utah - November 5, 2026 - Kimronix Inc DBA Outdoor Power & Grill is carving out a distinct position in the outdoor equipment market by offering a carefully curated selection of products that serve both residential property owners and working professionals under one retail umbrella. The family-owned authorized retailer has built its business around the idea that quality outdoor equipment creates capability, and its growing catalog reflects a commitment to stocking products that meet demanding standards across multiple categories.

The company's product mix spans four major segments. In yard technology, Outdoor Power & Grill is an authorized dealer for Lymow Robotic Lawn Mowers and Yarbo, a line of autonomous robots that handle mowing, snow clearing, and leaf management. The Yarbo platform appeals to homeowners managing large properties as well as professional grounds maintenance teams that want to automate repetitive tasks and redeploy labor to more specialized work. The robots operate on programmable schedules and cover significant acreage, making them practical for estates, commercial campuses, and residential communities alike.

In outdoor cooking, the retailer stocks barbecues and smokers built for performance. These are not entry-level grills meant for occasional use; the lineup targets dedicated cooks who view outdoor cooking as both a hobby and a discipline. Features across the product range include heavy-gauge steel construction, advanced airflow management systems, and large cooking surfaces that accommodate everything from family dinners to large-scale events. The company positions its cooking equipment as long-term investments rather than seasonal purchases.

Portable solar power represents the third major category. Outdoor Power & Grill carries generator systems from Jackery and Mango Power, with a third solar platform expected to be added to the catalog soon. These systems appeal to men and women across age groups who want access to clean, quiet, portable electricity. Use cases include emergency home backup during storms or grid outages, power for remote cabins and RVs, on-site energy for contractors working in areas without utility access, and off-grid recreation. The breadth of the solar lineup allows customers to select systems ranging from compact travel units to high-capacity stations capable of running major appliances.

The most recent catalog addition, Grabo electric vacuum lifting tools, extends the retailers reach into the construction and landscaping trades. Grabo units use battery-powered vacuum suction to grip and transport heavy flat materials such as stone, tile, glass, and concrete. The tools reduce physical strain and improve workflow speed on job sites, making them popular with hardscaping installers, tile setters, glaziers, and general contractors. Outdoor Power & Grill noted that many Grabo customers overlap with its existing audience of property-focused buyers who also invest in yard robots and outdoor kitchens.

As an authorized retailer across all of its product lines, the company ensures that every item comes with full manufacturer warranty coverage and authentic sourcing. This authorization also gives the retailer access to brand training materials and technical support resources, which in turn allows its customer service team to provide informed guidance during the purchasing process.

The company's five-star service reputation is central to its identity. As a family-run operation, it has prioritized personalized communication, honest product recommendations, and post-purchase support. Full product details and ordering are available through the company website.

About Us

Outdoor Power & Grill, operated by Kimronix Inc, is a family-owned authorized retailer specializing in autonomous yard robots, outdoor cooking equipment, portable solar generator systems, and professional lifting tools. The company serves homeowners, outdoor cooking enthusiasts, and trade professionals, with a commitment to curated product selection and attentive customer service.

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