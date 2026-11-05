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"New comparison evaluates seven fractional CFO firms on healthcare focus, revenue cycle depth, provider economics, team model and public evidence, with published pricing where available"K-38 Consulting, a Raleigh-based provider of outsourced and fractional CFO services, has published 7 Best Fractional CFOs for Medical Practices in 2026, a free guide that helps physician groups and medical practice owners compare fractional CFO firms. The guide covers Anders CPAs + Advisors, Inglewood Advisory, K-38 Consulting, Koen Advisors, Northstar Financial Advisory, Rehmann and The Healthcare CFO, listed alphabetically. RALEIGH, N.C. - November 5, 2026 - K-38 Consulting, a Raleigh-based provider of outsourced and fractional CFO services, has published 7 Best Fractional CFOs for Medical Practices in 2026, a free guide that helps physician groups and medical practice owners compare fractional CFO firms. The guide covers Anders CPAs + Advisors, Inglewood Advisory, K-38 Consulting, Koen Advisors, Northstar Financial Advisory, Rehmann and The Healthcare CFO, listed alphabetically. The guide discloses that K-38 Consulting wrote it, appears in it and competes with the other six firms. It contains no paid placements. Firms were evaluated on what each published on its own website as of November 2026, so its notes reflect published positioning rather than verified client outcomes. "Practice owners comparing healthcare CFO services often find pages that sound alike," said Dallas Alford IV, CPA, founder and CEO of K-38 Consulting. "We wrote this guide to show how the firms differ, including where our own firm may not be the right fit." Why a medical practice CFO search is different The market for fractional CFO services for medical practices runs from generalist firms serving dozens of industries to niche firms built around physician groups. The right fit depends on what a practice needs most: revenue cycle depth, partner compensation modeling, real estate tax strategy or full-stack financial operations. The guide concludes that no single firm is the right answer for every practice. Instead, it matches each firm to the type of practice it appears best suited to serve and states when a practice should look elsewhere. How the firms were evaluated K-38 Consulting applied five criteria to identify firms worth including: Healthcare focus: whether the firm explicitly serves medical practices, physician groups or healthcare operators, or treats healthcare as a primary vertical. Revenue cycle depth: whether the firm engages with payer contracts, denial rates, A/R aging or net collections, rather than stopping at standard financial reporting. Provider economics: whether the firm addresses physician compensation, production-based pay, wRVU modeling or partner buy-in structures. Team model: whether the firm describes a specific delivery model, such as pod-based, senior-only or embedded. Public evidence: whether the firm publishes enough on its site to evaluate fit. No firm scored perfectly across all five criteria, according to the guide. The 7 fractional CFO firms for medical practices at a glance

Firm Best for, according to the guide Published size or price Anders CPAs + Advisors Mid-size groups wanting KPI benchmarking and EHR-based cash forecasting Not published Inglewood Advisory Ohio physician groups of 5 to 50 wanting senior-level partner pay and payer contract work Not published K-38 Consulting Practices wanting fractional CFO, controller and tax strategy support from one firm, including practices with real estate Retainers from about $5,000 per month Koen Advisors Owner-operated practices with $5 million to $50 million in revenue wanting a high-touch, capped-client engagement $7,500 diagnostic; retainers estimated at $90,000 to $150,000 per year by the firm Northstar Financial Advisory Groups with $3 million to $30 million in revenue wanting a pod model that tracks A/R, denials and net collections Not published Rehmann Practices wanting a regional accounting firm with a named healthcare team Not published The Healthcare CFO Practices wanting monthly CFO reviews with KPI scorecards and 13-week cash forecasts Not published

The guide also explains the limits of each option. For K-38 Consulting, it notes that healthcare is one of several industries served alongside SaaS, biotech, e-commerce, law, real estate, CPG and construction. K-38 does not offer revenue cycle management as a service. Its healthcare CFOs understand the challenges of revenue cycle management, can oversee the process and put KPIs and metrics around it to help keep practices financially healthy. Practices seeking hands-on payer contract analysis, denial management or coding-level revenue cycle work should also evaluate The Healthcare CFO or Inglewood Advisory, according to the guide.

Practices that want to see how K-38 Consulting approaches healthcare finance can read its Healthcare CFO Services Case Study on the firm's website.

How to choose a fractional CFO for a medical practice

The guide gives practice owners eight questions to ask before signing an engagement:

Does the firm understand how the practice gets paid, including payer mix, fee schedules and denial patterns?What does the engagement model look like week to week?Does the firm address physician compensation, wRVU models and partner buy-in terms?Can the firm handle the practice's tax situation, including owned real estate, a private equity transaction or qualifying R&D activities?Does the firm disclose whether it takes referral fees from billing vendors or private equity buyers?Who will do the work, and what is that person's background?What does the firm publish about results?Does the firm understand healthcare compliance obligations, such as Stark law and HIPAA business associate agreements?

The guide directs legal questions on Stark law and HIPAA to healthcare counsel, while noting that a CFO-level advisor should know these rules exist.

When to hire and what to budget

The guide advises practices to hire a fractional CFO before a problem becomes visible: ahead of a payer renegotiation, a partner transition or a private equity conversation, or once unpredictable cash flow is undermining decisions.

"The practices that get the most value usually don't wait for a crisis," Alford said. "They bring in financial leadership while they still have time to act on the numbers."

On cost, the guide uses K-38 Consulting's own benchmark of roughly $350,000 or more per year for a fully loaded, full-time medical practice CFO. It reports these published fractional figures:



K-38 Consulting: approximately $5,000 to $7,000 per month at entry level, $8,000 to $12,000 at mid-level and $13,000 to $15,000 or more at premium. Hourly engagements run $175 to $450.

Koen Advisors: an estimated $90,000 to $150,000 per year, which the guide describes as one firm's estimate rather than an industry standard. The other five firms: no published pricing, so practices need a direct conversation to compare.

The guide also offers an internal starting point for practice financial health: days in A/R under 35, a denial rate below 5% and net collections near 95%. It attributes these figures to LBMC's published healthcare benchmarking guidance and describes them as rules of thumb, not verified industry standards.

Frequently asked questions

What does a fractional CFO do for a medical practice? A fractional CFO provides executive-level financial guidance without the cost of a full-time hire. For medical practices, that typically includes cash flow management, budgeting, forecasting, payer contract analysis support, physician compensation modeling and planning for growth or ownership transitions.

How much does a fractional CFO cost for a medical practice? Costs vary by firm and scope. Published examples in the guide range from about $5,000 per month at K-38 Consulting's entry level to Koen Advisors' estimate of $90,000 to $150,000 per year.

Is a fractional CFO the same as a revenue cycle manager? No. A fractional CFO focuses on financial strategy, reporting, forecasting and business decisions. Revenue cycle management covers billing, coding, claim submission and denial resolution. Some firms offer both, so practices should confirm scope before engaging.

Who are the best fractional CFOs for medical practices in 2026? K-38 Consulting's guide compares Anders CPAs + Advisors, Inglewood Advisory, K-38 Consulting, Koen Advisors, Northstar Financial Advisory, Rehmann and The Healthcare CFO. It says the best choice depends on a practice's size, needs and preferred engagement model.

Availability

The full guide, including firm profiles and the comparison table, is available at k38consulting/best-fractional-cfos-for-medical-practices-2. Pricing and service details can change, so the guide recommends confirming them directly with each firm.

About K-38 Consulting

K-38 Consulting is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based firm that delivers outsourced CFO services, fractional CFO services, controller services and accounting automation on a remote-first basis. It also offers cost segregation and R&D tax credit services. Its industry work includes healthcare, SaaS, biotech, e-commerce, law, real estate, CPG and construction. Learn more at k38consulting.

Media contact

Dallas Alford IV, CPA Founder and CEO, K-38 Consulting 3809 La Costa Way, Raleigh, NC 27610 (910) 262-4412...