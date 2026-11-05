K-38 Consulting Launches Year-End Financial Readiness Program For Healthcare Practices, Law Firms, Real Estate Companies And Contractors

MENAFN - GetNews) K-38 Consulting launches its Year-End Financial Readiness Program to help healthcare practices, law firms, real estate companies, contractors, and consumer brands prepare for 2027. The program combines year-end accounting cleanup, tax planning, budgeting, cash flow forecasting, and CFO support to help business owners improve financial accuracy and make informed decisions before critical deadlines.

RALEIGH, N.C. - November 5th, 2026 - K-38 Consulting, the Raleigh-based outsourced CFO firm named“Top Outsourced CFO Firm of 2026” by Insider Weekly, today launched its Year-End Financial Readiness Program for healthcare practices, law firms, real estate companies and construction contractors. The program gives owner-led businesses a structured path through the final weeks of 2026: a clean year-end close, a review of tax planning opportunities before December 31, and a working 2027 budget and cash forecast.

The program is built for firms where the owner is still the de facto finance department. In many practices and contracting businesses, the books are kept current enough to pay bills and file returns, but not current enough to support decisions. Year-end exposes that gap, because tax deadlines, bonus decisions, lender reporting and next year's plans all arrive at once.

Participants work with a K-38 Consulting CFO lead and controller team over a defined schedule. The program is also open to consumer product brands that want the same year-end structure.

Why Does Year-End Financial Readiness Matter for Owner-Led Businesses?

Year-end financial readiness means having accurate, reconciled books and a clear view of tax exposure early enough to act before the calendar closes. Once December 31 passes, many planning moves are no longer available, and decisions about equipment purchases, retirement contributions or the timing of income and expenses become a matter of record.

Owner-led businesses feel this most. A physician group may not know its true collection rate by payer until January. A law firm may discover unbilled time and aging receivables only after partners have taken distributions. A contractor may find that its work-in-progress schedule shows a different profit picture than its tax return.

“Most owners don't lack effort at year-end. They lack time and a reliable set of numbers,” said Dallas Alford IV, CPA, Founder of K-38 Consulting.“We built this program so owners can walk into January with closed books, a tax plan they understood before it was too late to change, and a budget they actually believe. That's a better starting point than a scramble in March.”

What the Year-End Financial Readiness Program Includes

Each engagement follows the same core structure, adjusted for the industry and the size of the business. The program includes:



A year-end close review covering bank, credit card and loan reconciliations

Cleanup of accounts receivable, accounts payable and accrued expenses

A review of revenue recognition and cutoff for the industry's billing model

A pre-year-end tax planning session to coordinate with the client's tax preparer

Screening for R&D tax credit and cost segregation opportunities where relevant

A 2027 operating budget built with the owner and key managers

A 13-week cash flow forecast for the first quarter of 2027

A short KPI dashboard the owner can review each month A written summary of findings, open items and recommended next steps

Businesses that want ongoing support after the program can continue with monthly controller services or fractional CFO leadership. Others use the program as a one-time reset and take the finished materials to their in-house team or outside accountant.

How the Program Adapts to Each Industry

The program uses one framework, but the details that matter at year-end differ widely by sector. Each industry track starts with the issues K-38 Consulting most often finds in that type of business.

Healthcare Practices

For medical, dental and specialty practices, the program draws on the firm's Healthcare CFO services to review collections by payer, aging of patient and insurance receivables, and the gap between billed charges and expected reimbursement. The 2027 budget models provider productivity, staffing costs and the timing of reimbursement, which often lags service by several weeks or more.

Law Firms

Through its Law firm CFO services, K-38 Consulting helps firms reconcile operating and trust accounts, review work in progress and unbilled time, and measure realization and collection rates by practice area. Year-end planning also covers partner distributions and the cash the firm needs to carry contingency matters into the new year.

Real Estate Companies

Investors, developers and property managers face year-end questions about depreciation, debt covenants and property-level reporting. The firm's Real estate CFO services cover reconciliation of property and entity books, review of debt service coverage, development budget tracking and screening for cost segregation studies on recently acquired or improved properties.

Construction Contractors

For general contractors and specialty trades, the program applies the firm's Construction CFO Services to job costing, work-in-progress schedules, retainage receivable and payable, and overbillings and underbillings. Those schedules matter for tax reporting and for surety and bank relationships, which often review year-end statements before renewing bonding capacity or credit lines.

Consumer Brands

The program is also open to product companies. Brands that want a Part-time CFO for consumer brands can use the year-end track to reconcile inventory, review trade spend and retailer deductions, and build a 2027 plan that ties purchasing to expected demand and retailer payment terms.

Common Year-End Accounting Gaps the Program Addresses

Across industries, the same handful of problems tends to appear when owner-led businesses close their books. Accounts that have not been reconciled for months hide duplicate payments, missing deposits and loan balances that no longer match the lender's statement. Owner draws and personal expenses get mixed into operating costs, which distorts margins and complicates the tax return.

Cutoff is another frequent issue. Revenue earned in December but billed in January, or supplier invoices that arrive after the close, can shift profit between years. For businesses that report to lenders or sureties, those shifts can affect covenant calculations and credit decisions.

Finally, many owners have never seen a budget that connects to their actual cash. The program addresses each gap in order, so the 2027 plan rests on numbers the owner, the tax preparer and any lender can rely on.

How Does the Year-End Program Timeline Work?

The program runs in three phases. The first phase focuses on the close review and cleanup. The second centers on tax planning, timed so the owner and tax preparer can act before December 31. The third phase produces the 2027 budget, cash forecast and KPI dashboard, typically completed in January.

“The calendar is the real constraint,” said Alford.“A tax planning idea in February is just a lesson for next year. By organizing the work in phases, we make sure the decisions that have a deadline get handled first, and the planning work follows while the numbers are fresh.”

K-38 Consulting coordinates with each client's existing CPA or tax preparer rather than replacing that relationship. Owners receive the reconciled books, the tax planning summary and the 2027 materials in a format their advisors can use directly.

Program Details at a Glance: Common Questions

Who is the Year-End Financial Readiness Program designed for?

The program is designed for owner-led healthcare practices, law firms, real estate companies and construction contractors that need a structured year-end close, tax planning review and 2027 budget. It is also open to consumer product brands. It suits businesses without a full-time CFO, or with a small internal team that needs senior finance support during the busiest weeks of the year.

Does the program replace our current CPA or tax preparer?

No. K-38 Consulting works alongside a client's existing CPA or tax preparer. The program prepares reconciled books, identifies planning opportunities and documents findings so the tax preparer can file accurately and efficiently. Many owners find that their outside accountant can spend less time on cleanup and more time on advice when the books arrive closed and reconciled.

When should a business enroll in a year-end readiness program?

Earlier is better, ideally in November. Tax planning steps such as equipment purchases, retirement contributions and income or expense timing generally must be completed before December 31 to affect the current year. Enrolling early leaves time to clean up the books, review options with the tax preparer and still make decisions before the calendar year closes.

What will a business have when the program is complete?

Participants finish with reconciled 2026 books, a written tax planning summary, a 2027 operating budget, a 13-week cash flow forecast for early 2027 and a short monthly KPI dashboard. They also receive a list of open items and recommendations. These materials can be used by the owner, the internal team, the outside accountant, lenders or a future finance hire.

Can a business continue working with K-38 Consulting after the program?

Yes. Many businesses use the program as a starting point and then move into monthly controller services, fractional CFO support or project work such as financial modeling, KPI development or fundraising preparation. Others treat it as a one-time annual reset. The choice depends on the company's size, its internal finance capacity and its plans for growth in 2027.

Availability and Next Steps

The Year-End Financial Readiness Program is available now to businesses nationwide. Because tax planning work is tied to the December 31 deadline, K-38 Consulting recommends that interested owners schedule an initial assessment in November.

The initial assessment reviews the state of the company's books, its accounting software and its year-end priorities. From there, the firm confirms the industry track, the timeline and the team assigned to the engagement. Owners can reach the firm by phone, by email or through its website.

About K-38 Consulting

K-38 Consulting (K38 Consulting, LLC) is an outsourced CFO and financial advisory firm headquartered at 3809 La Costa Way, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610, serving clients nationwide. Founded by Dallas Alford IV, CPA, the firm provides fractional and outsourced CFO services, controller services, financial advisory and strategic consulting, tax strategy including R&D tax credit and cost segregation, financial modeling, forecasting, budgeting, KPI development, cash flow management and fundraising preparation. It supports capital raises, acquisitions and expansion for companies in healthcare, legal services, real estate, construction, SaaS, biotech, e-commerce and CPG, as well as startups and mid-market businesses. In March 2026, Insider Weekly named K-38 Consulting the“Top Outsourced CFO Firm of 2026.”