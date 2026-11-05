OUKITEL WP63 Ignites A New Era: The World's First Rugged Phone With A Built-In Outdoor Igniter

HONG KONG, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OUKITEL, a global leader in rugged smart devices, officially launches its groundbreaking WP63. As the world's first rugged smartphone with a built-in outdoor igniter, the device redefines rugged smartphone functionality, marking a bold new chapter in mobile innovation. Built to take on real-world challenges, it combines a massive 20,000mAh battery, reverse charging with a built-in cable and a camping light in a single device. More than just a smartphone, the WP63 is an all-in-one outdoor survival tool that empowers adventurers and professionals to boldly venture into the unknown. It will be available starting November 6, 2026, at a special launch price of $339 through OUKITEL's official online store.

The outdoor igniter stands out as the Oukitel WP63's most remarkable feature, setting it apart from conventional rugged smartphones. By putting ignition capability directly into users' hands, the WP63 allows them to start campfires for cooking or warmth without relying on a separate ignition tool. This brings a new level of practicality to outdoor exploration, better equipping adventurers for camping and unexpected outdoor challenges. According to OUKITEL, the WP63 can be carried on board flights.

Pushing the boundaries of charging design, the WP63 pairs 18W reverse charging with a built-in Type-C cable. This smart integration transforms the smartphone into a power bank, allowing users to charge other devices on the go. It provides backup power for essential devices when it's needed most. Equipped with a massive 20,000mAh battery and complemented by 33W fast charging, the WP63 delivers up to 134 days of standby time, keeping users powered and connected throughout extended outdoor adventures.

Designed to set a new standard for rugged smartphones, the device incorporates a powerful camping light and a high-volume 3W loudspeaker. Featuring multiple lighting modes, including strobe and SOS, the camping light illuminates campsites and dark surroundings while allowing users to signal for help in emergencies. Meanwhile, the 3W loudspeaker delivers loud, clear sound that cuts through background noise, making important calls and alerts easier to hear.

Impressive performance is another highlight of the WP63. At the heart of the device, the UNISOC T8200 5G processor handles gaming and AI-powered applications with exceptional speed and efficiency. With 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable to 24GB and 2TB respectively, the smartphone enables seamless multitasking and offers ample space for apps, photos, videos and more.

The Oukitel WP63 is engineered for exceptional durability, featuring IP68/IP69K-rated protection and MIL-STD-810H-tested construction to withstand even the harshest outdoor conditions. Its 64MP AI main camera captures every thrilling moment of adventure in striking detail, while the expansive 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers fluid, responsive visuals.

Rounding out its versatile capabilities, the Oukitel WP63 runs on Android 16 and features NFC and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added everyday convenience. The smartphone is offered at a launch price of just $339 through OUKITEL's official online store for a limited time.

CONTACT:

Leo Wu, Marketing Director

... / +86 135 6469 0683

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