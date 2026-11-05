Acedraft Announces Acedraft, A Free ATS Resume Tool To Help Gen Z Job Seekers Match Job Descriptions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founder Gowri Shankar, who experienced severe financial hardship following a career setback prior to the 2008 global financial crisis, built the self-funded platform so applicants with limited financial resources could compete in automated hiring processes.

Bangalore, KARNATAKA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AceDraft, an independent, self-funded platform developing artificial intelligence resume technology, today announced the public release of its expanded free resume tool suite designed for job seekers entering an automated employment market. The platform features a standard free tier available at , which provides job candidates with a comprehensive resume editor capable of generating plain, ATS-compliant PDF files alongside a real-time automated applicant tracking system (ATS) document evaluation checker with no payment, subscription, or credit card requirements. Founder Gowri Shankar engineered the AceDraft suite specifically to support Gen Z university graduates, early-career professionals, and career changers who encounter a widespread lack of response from employers after submitting job applications, addressing systemic structural shifts in corporate talent acquisition workflows.

The operational philosophy behind AceDraft stems directly from Shankar's professional history. In November 2006, prior to the onset of the 2008 global economic recession, Shankar lost his role as an auditor within the IT-enabled Services (ITES) sector. Over the course of the following six months, he conducted an intensive manual job search, hand-delivering physical resume prints to corporate offices across commercial centers. Despite his persistent effort, he faced repeated rejections and lost positions to candidates possessing more extensive experience. As his single month of liquid savings was exhausted, maintaining basic living expenses and rent became increasingly difficult. The persistent financial strain contributed to severe health issues, requiring temporary financial assistance from his father to cover essential medical expenditures.

After a two-year period of career disruption, Shankar re-enrolled in higher education to retrain, transitioning out of ITES into core software engineering as an application programmer. Over the subsequent decade, he built a career as a full-stack software developer with specialized engineering experience in machine learning and natural language processing architectures. His personal experience navigating long-term career displacement informed his understanding of modern recruitment barriers, leading to the creation of the AceDraft platform.

"The objective in sharing my background is not to seek sympathy, but to illustrate the profound structural contrast between how millennials searched for work and how Gen Z candidates must navigate job hunting today," said Gowri Shankar, Founder of AceDraft. "Two decades ago, job seekers identified vacancies listed in print publications, attended in-person interviews, and frequently received employment decisions on the same day. Today, entry-level candidates submit hundreds of digital applications into automated recruitment systems and wait weeks or months without receiving feedback. This extended silence leads many applicants to conclude that the hiring process is inherently flawed, yet educational institutions rarely prepare students for modern algorithmic screening mechanics."

What Changed in Resume Screening

Applicant tracking systems were initially deployed by corporate human resource departments as simple database tools designed to filter candidate submissions using basic keyword queries and Boolean logic search patterns. Over the past decade, enterprise ATS implementations have evolved into sophisticated automated parsing and evaluation engines. Modern recruitment workflows routinely compare candidate resumes directly against the employer's posted job description, ranking applicants based on contextual relevance, skill alignment, and structural compatibility. When recruiters filter high-volume applicant pools using these tools, misaligned or incorrectly formatted resumes are not explicitly rejected, but rather ranked below competing applications that reflect closer alignment with the job description.

Through analysis of modern recruitment pipelines, Shankar identified four widespread job-seeking strategies that fail under contemporary ATS algorithms:



Universal Resume Distribution: Submitting a single, standardized resume to multiple job openings, despite modern algorithms evaluating how closely a candidate's specific background aligns with individual job postings.

Complex Graphic Layouts: Utilizing multi-column design templates, embedded graphics, or non-standard visual elements that present well visually to humans but cause text extraction errors in standard ATS parsers.

Artificial Keyword Stuffing: Relying on automated tools that insert repetitive terms solely to inflate artificial match scores, resulting in unnatural phrasing when human recruiters eventually inspect the document. Unstructured AI Generation: Using general-purpose conversational AI models that output generic phrasing and omit crucial structural sections required by recruitment evaluation software.

How AceDraft Works

AceDraft operates under a dual-tier structure designed to balance baseline accessibility with advanced optimization features. The standard free tier includes the core document editor, plain-text ATS-compliant PDF generation, and an automated resume checker. The premium tier introduces advanced optimization capabilities, including:



Keyword Gap Analysis: An integrated editor tool that systematically compares candidate documents against targeted job descriptions to identify missing technical skills and terminology.

Context-Aware AI Rewriting: One-click tools engineered to generate natural, professionally phrased resume sections tailored to target vacancies without artificial keyword packing. Targeted ATS Scoring: An advanced evaluation module that evaluates candidate files against specific vacancy requirements and delivers actionable optimization suggestions.

For job seekers making career transitions, AceDraft's rewriting engines reframe prior professional experience to emphasize transferable skills within project summaries. Premium functionality is structured on a pay-per-resume model, explicitly excluding recurring monthly subscriptions and deceptive retention practices. The platform maintains a self-funded operational model; Shankar does not accept external venture capital funding and manages product development alongside his full-time software engineering role. Revenue generated from paid usage directly funds server infrastructure and API overhead to ensure basic tools remain free.

"Had I not navigated the severe impact of the 2008 recession, I likely would not have focused on the challenges facing current Gen Z job seekers," Shankar noted. "Remembering those extended periods of uncertainty motivated me to create resources for candidates entering the market. While I cannot alter corporate hiring decisions, engineering tools to help applicants construct tailored, compliant resumes ensures they have a fair opportunity during screening. The free tools exist to support candidates with limited financial resources, while the paid options accommodate users seeking rapid, multi-document generation."

A founding presale for the platform's paid tier is available at .

About AceDraft

AceDraft is an independent resume technology company headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Founded by senior software engineer Gowri Shankar, the platform provides artificial intelligence tools designed to assist job seekers in matching candidate profiles to employer job descriptions. AceDraft offers a free web-based resume editor featuring plain ATS-compliant PDF exporting alongside premium pay-per-resume optimization utilities. The organization operates on a self-funded model without recurring subscription fees.

Press Inquiries

Gowri Shankar

gsshanker3 [at] gmail.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: