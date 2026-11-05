MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hangzhou, China, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global automotive industry accelerates its shift toward electrification, some have questioned the long-term role of gasoline-powered vehicles. Geely Auto Group sees a different path forward. Earlier this year, the group launched its i-HEV Intelligent Hybrid technology system, which brings together AI-powered energy management, a high-C-rate battery and a high-efficiency engine. This hybrid system is designed to improve fuel economy, driving performance, intelligent features, safety and reliability.







Gasoline-powered vehicles are unlikely to disappear in the near term, but their continued relevance will depend on becoming more efficient, more intelligent, and increasingly electrified. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) offer one way to achieve that transition. Since the first-generation Prius debuted in 1997, Toyota has played a major role in bringing hybrid technology into the mainstream, with fuel efficiency and durability among its principal strengths. As battery, electric motor, power electronics and connected-vehicle technologies have advanced, however, hybrid development has expanded beyond fuel economy to encompass performance, intelligent features and safety. Geely i-HEV Intelligent Hybrid System is designed to build on that progress.

Fuel efficiency remains the primary consideration for hybrid vehicles buyers. Geely Auto Group has continued to improve the thermal efficiency of its internal combustion engines, and the engine developed for the i-HEV Intelligent Hybrid System achieves a peak thermal efficiency of 48.41%, which the group describes as the highest among engines currently in mass production.. The Group also reports fuel consumption 12% lower than that of the Japanese hybrid models used in its benchmark comparison. In a highway fuel-economy test on the Hainan Ring Expressway, the fifth-generation Emgrand i-HEV recorded fuel consumption of 2.22 L/100 km, a result that earned a Guinness World Records title. In a separate real-world test, the larger XINGRUI L PLUS recorded a combined fuel consumption of 2.58 L/100 km. These figures reflect specific tests rather than standardized combined-cycle ratings.

Unlike conventional hybrid layouts in which the engine and electric motor operate more closely together, the i-HEV system uses an architecture designed to allow the engine and electric motors to operate independently. This enable electric propulsion to take the lead when conditions allow, while helping the engine operate within a more efficient range. The system incorporates an 11-in-1 hybrid electric drive unit, with peak electric motor output of up to 230 kW. According to Geely Auto Group, electric drive provides propulsion for more than 80% of driving time under the WLTC test cycle, reducing engine operating time by more than 27% compared with the conventional hybrids used in its assessment. Geely also reports pure-electric operation at speeds of up to 66 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 30 km/h in 1.84 seconds and a power response time of 10 milliseconds. These capabilities are intended to combine fuel savings and responsive performance.

Intelligent energy management is another important element of the Geely i-HEV Intelligent Hybrid System Its AI-based platform analyzes conditions such as temperature, humidity and altitude in real time, then adjusts the balance between engine and electric power to improve overall energy efficiency by more than 10%. The Geely i-HEV also supports advanced electronic and electrical architectures, allowing compatible vehicles to incorporate intelligent cockpit systems and driver-assistance features.

The system also incorporates a patented power redundancy safety design intended to improve resilience. The engine, P1 motor, and P3 motor are configured to operate independently – if any one of these power sources becomes unavailable, the remaining two can continue to provide propulsion. Separate pathways for the fuel, electrical, coolant and exhaust systems are designed to reduce the risk of interference between systems. For reliability, Geely reports that the system has completed a cumulative 15,000 hours of bench durability testing, equivalent to approximately 4.8 million kilometers of vehicle mileage. The engine is also designed to accommodate different gasoline octane grades, supporting use across markets with varying fuel specifications.

Geely Auto Group is bringing i-HEV hybrid technology to multiple production models. The recently launched XINGRUI L PLUS hybrid sedan accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and has a WLTC combined fuel-consumption ratings of just 3.98 L/100 km. Additionally, the XINGYUE L PLUS, scheduled to launch in Nov 2026, is set to introduce the 2.0TD i-HEV hybrid technology, pairing an engine delivering a maximum power output of 160 kW with a P3 electric motor rated at 230 kW. Depending on the model and trim, the vehicles also offers technologies including radar and the G-ASD H5 driver-assistance system and the EVA smart robot, extending advanced vehicle features to the group's hybrid lineup.

In markets where charging infrastructure remains limited and running costs are a priority, HEVs can offer a particle route to lower fuel consumption without requiring external charging. Geely's i-HEV Intelligent Hybrid System reflects the group's approach to that opportunity: improving the efficiency of the internal combustion engine while using electrification and AI to enhance the performance, energy management and the driving experience. Rather than treating hybrid technology as a transitional solution focused solely on fuel savings, Geely Auto Group is developing it as a platform for broader advances in efficiency, intelligence and reliability.

CONTACT: Janet Chen,...