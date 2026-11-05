South San Jose Family Dentistry Launches Under New Owner Dr. Dillon Chang, Continuing 40 Years As A Family Dentist In San Jose
San Jose, CA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South San Jose Family Dentistry, a family dentist in San Jose formerly known as San Jose Smile Design, has completed its transition to new ownership under Dr. Dillon Chang, DMD, and has relaunched with a new name and brand. Dr. Chang took over the practice at 827 Blossom Hill Road, Suite W3, on September 14, 2026, following the retirement of Dr. Les M. Wong, who opened the practice at that location 40 years ago. The new name reflects the practice's focus on family dentistry and its long-term commitment to South San Jose.
The South San Jose Family Dentistry team at the practice on Blossom Hill Road in San Jose.
A 40-year legacy
Dr. Wong was raised within a mile of the practice and spent four decades caring for patients in the community where he grew up. Over that time, the practice came to serve multiple generations of the same families, and its personal, patient-centered approach became the foundation of its reputation in South San Jose.
"It has been an extraordinary privilege to care for multiple generations of families, celebrate life's milestones with you, and earn the trust you have placed in me and my team," said Dr. Les M. Wong. "I retire with immense gratitude and confidence in the future of the practice."
New ownership
Dr. Chang grew up in the Bay Area, earned his dental degree in Pennsylvania, and began his dental career in Washington before returning to the Bay Area to be closer to family. He brings broad clinical experience and a focus on personalized, comprehensive care using modern, evidence-based techniques.
Dr. Chang now leads the practice and its existing team. Patients continue to see the same staff, and patient records and care continue without interruption.
"Taking the time to listen, explaining every option, and caring for the whole family has always been the heart of this practice, and that isn't changing," said Dr. Dillon Chang, DMD, owner of South San Jose Family Dentistry. "The new name says what this practice is: a family dentist that's here for South San Jose for the long term."
New name and brand
The practice now operates as South San Jose Family Dentistry, with a new logo and visual identity. The San Jose Smile Design name has been retired, and patients searching for the former name are directed to the new practice name.
What stays the same
- Location: 827 Blossom Hill Road, Suite W3, San Jose, CA 95123 Phone: (408) 224-2000 The same team patients already know Patient records and ongoing care
Family dental care in South San Jose
As a family dentist in San Jose, the practice provides general and preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, clear aligner treatment, dental implants, and restorative treatment for patients of all ages. The team speaks English, Mandarin, Cantonese, and Spanish, and serves families from Blossom Valley, Almaden, Santa Teresa, Cambrian, and Edenvale.
South San Jose Family Dentistry is welcoming new patients. Appointments can be requested by calling (408) 224-2000. Updates from the practice are shared on its Facebook page and Google Business Profil.
Logo of South San Jose Family Dentistry
About South San Jose Family Dentistry
South San Jose Family Dentistry, formerly San Jose Smile Design, is a family dental practice on Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, California, led by Dr. Dillon Chang, DMD. The practice provides general, preventive, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry for patients of all ages. Its team speaks English, Mandarin, Cantonese, and Spanish.
Press Inquiries
Dillon Chang, DMD
ssjfdentistry [at] gmail.com
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