Purecore Adds Jeremy S. Brett As Technical Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy S. Brett as a technical Advisor to the Company. Mr. Brett brings more than 30 years of international mineral exploration experience, with a particular focus on geophysical interpretation and the integration of geological and geophysical data to support exploration targeting.

Mr. Brett's technical and exploration background Includes:



More than 30 years of international mineral exploration experience as a Senior Geophysical Consultant, in all geophysical methods and most commodities on five continents

Consulting experience with more than 100 leading junior and major exploration and mining companies, as well as provincial and national governments, in Canada and internationally

M.Sc. in Geology (Geophysics) and B.Sc. in Physics (Geophysics) from the University of Toronto

Extensive experience consulting to and directing geophysical and geological exploration programs

Uranium experience in Athabasca-type and other uranium settings in Canada and internationally

Copper exploration experience in a variety of Canadian and international settings

Served on the board of directors of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Expertise in integrating geophysical, geological and physical-properties data with ore deposit models and structural geology to identify and test exploration targets

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Purecore, commented:“I am very pleased to welcome Jeremy to Purecore as a Technical Advisor. His extensive geophysical experience and ability to integrate geological and geophysical data into practical exploration targeting will be valuable as we advance our uranium and copper exploration portfolio. Jeremy's depth of technical knowledge and experience working with exploration companies will be a strong addition to our team.”

Biography

Mr. Brett is a Senior Geophysical Consultant who has designed, supervised, quality-assured and interpreted exploration programs for uranium, copper and a broad range of other commodities in North, Central and South America, Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. He has advised more than 100 junior and major exploration and mining companies, as well as provincial and national governments. He has also served as the geophysics champion for the PDAC Exploration Assessment Digital Data Formats working group. His experience includes exploration program design, project management, data integration, target prioritization and target testing. He is very familiar with 43-101 reporting standards.

Mr. Brett specializes in integrating geophysical, geological and physical-properties data with ore deposit models and structural geology to identify and test exploration targets. He is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG) a member of the Canadian Exploration Geophysical Society (KEGS), the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO), Professional Engineers & Geoscientists Newfoundland & Labrador (PEGNL), and the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC).

About Purecore Metals Inc.

Purecore Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing uranium and copper assets that are critical to the next generation of energy infrastructure.

The Company's strategy is focused on building a portfolio of high-quality exploration and development opportunities with the potential to host significant scale.

For further information, please contact:

Purecore Metals Inc.

Peter Berdusco

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Telephone: 1.877.844.4661

CSE: PURE | FSE: J8Y | OTCQB: PPURF

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

PURECORE METALS INC.

Peter Berdusco

President

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the expertise of advisors; the scope, design, and anticipated timing of planned and anticipated exploration on current projects and/or projects yet to be acquired. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including delays in or failure to commence or complete the program, weather and access conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, results of exploration, availability of capital, change in the Company's business plan and general market conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.