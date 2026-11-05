The $1 Million Leak: Water Now The No. 1 Threat To Puget Sound's Priciest Homes

Insurer data shows water claims over $1 million have tripled since 2015. Help Me Now offers 24/7 water damage help at (425) 279-7097.

A crack just 1/8 inch wide can release 250 gallons of water a day. Ten days away adds up to 2,500 gallons on the floor.

Seven steps to take in the first hour after a pipe bursts, including calling Help Me Now at (425) 279-7097.

Every Help Me Now contractor passes a Checkr background check, holds a Washington L&I license, is bonded and insured, and is trained and tested on site.

Homeowners in King, Snohomish, Pierce and Kitsap counties can reach a vetted water damage pro 24/7 at (425) 279-7097.

Insurer data shows million-dollar water claims have tripled. Help Me Now shares a first-60-minutes plan and sends vetted pros 24/7. Call (425) 279-7097.

- Georgiy Kharchenko, Help Me NowBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Help Me Now (HelpMeNow), the 24/7 emergency home services network serving King, Snohomish, Pierce and Kitsap counties, is warning owners of the region's most valuable homes that the water most likely to destroy their house will not come from a river. It will come from inside the walls.November is Seattle's wettest month, and next month marks one year since the December 2025 atmospheric rivers pushed the Snohomish, Skagit and Cedar rivers to all-time records and brought a federal emergency declaration to Western Washington. Yet insurance data points to a different source of risk. Chubb, the largest insurer of high-value homes in the United States, reports that internal water damage from pipes, appliances and fixtures is the number-one cause of loss to high-net-worth homes, ahead of fire and theft. The number of Chubb water claims over $500,000 has doubled since 2015, and claims over $1 million have tripled. The insurer's average water-leak claim exceeds $55,000, about four times the industry-wide average of roughly $14,000 reported by the Insurance Information Institute, which also finds that about one in 60 insured homes files a water damage or freezing claim every year.Why the Best Addresses Carry the Biggest RiskThe Eastside holds the most expensive real estate in Washington. A typical home now runs about $8 million in Hunts Point, $4.5 million in Medina, $4.3 million in Yarrow Point, $4.1 million in Clyde Hill and $2.3 million on Mercer Island, according to Zillow data compiled by Stacker. These homes share traits that make a water event far more expensive than average:- More plumbing, more failure points. Five or six bathrooms, a wet bar, an outdoor kitchen, an icemaker, a pool house and radiant heat add up to hundreds of feet of supply line and dozens of connections, any of which can fail.- Finishes that cannot be dried in place. Wide-plank hardwood, stone, plaster, custom millwork and built-in cabinetry often must be removed and rebuilt once saturated.- Finished lower levels. Home theaters, wine rooms, gyms and guest suites sit exactly where water collects.- Empty houses. Chubb's claims research found that water damage frequently occurs while a home is unattended. Between Thanksgiving and New Year's, many Eastside homes sit empty for a week or more. A crack just one-eighth of an inch wide can release 250 gallons of water a day, according to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS). Over a ten-day trip, that is 2,500 gallons on the floor.The Four Failures Behind Most Claims1. Aging plumbing. Many Puget Sound homes built between 1978 and 1995, including large tracts in Sammamish, Redmond, Mill Creek, Bothell and Lake Stevens, were plumbed with gray polybutylene pipe, often stamped "PB2110." It degrades from the inside out, can rupture without warning, and some Washington insurers now decline or drop coverage on homes that still have it. Homes built before 1980 with galvanized steel pipe face a slower version of the same risk.2. Water heaters. Three-quarters of water heaters fail before they are 12 years old, and about 69 percent of failures come from a slow leak or a sudden tank burst, according to IBHS. A single tank holds 40 to 80 gallons.3. Appliance supply hoses. Hose failures account for roughly half of washing machine water claims. Manufacturers recommend replacing rubber hoses every five years; braided stainless steel is the standard upgrade.4. Freezing. NOAA's outlook favors a milder El Niño winter for the Northwest, but regional forecasters still expect at least one freeze or snow event, most likely by mid-January. Seattle's first freeze typically arrives in mid-November. Pipes in crawlspaces, garages, attics and exterior walls, along with uncovered outdoor spigots, are the first to go.The First 60 Minutes: What to Do When It Happens1. Shut off the water at the main valve. Every adult in the house should know where it is. In many Eastside homes it is in the garage, the crawlspace or at the meter near the street.2. Cut power to the affected area at the breaker, but only if you can reach the panel without standing in water.3. Call (425) 279-7097. Help Me Now connects you in real time with a vetted local water damage professional, and a crew can be on the way within 30 minutes, day or night.*4. Document everything before you clean up. Photograph and video the source, the standing water, every affected room and every damaged item. Insurance adjusters rely on this record.5. Move what you can. Lift rugs, pull furniture out of the water, set wood furniture legs on foil or blocks, and move art, electronics and documents to a dry room.6. Do not wait on the drying. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency advises that wet materials be dried within 24 to 48 hours to prevent mold growth. Moisture hidden inside walls, under floors and in insulation is why professional extraction and drying equipment matter.7. Notify your insurance company once mitigation is underway. Washington's Office of the Insurance Commissioner notes that sudden and accidental leaks are usually covered, gradual leaks may not be, and additional damage caused by a delay in repairs will not be covered.Insurance: Know This Before You Need It- Sudden and accidental damage, such as a burst pipe, a failed water heater or a ruptured supply line, is generally covered by a standard homeowners policy. Slow leaks and deferred maintenance generally are not.- Flooding from rising water, including river flooding and groundwater, is excluded from standard homeowners policies and requires separate flood insurance.- High-value carriers such as Chubb, PURE and AIG Private Client offer premium credits, commonly 3 to 10 percent, for a whole-home automatic water shutoff system, and some now require one on new policies for large or seasonal homes.Help Me Now's restoration professionals work with all insurance carriers and adjusters. They provide a no-cost inspection and assessment, document the loss to the standard adjusters expect, and communicate directly with the carrier so homeowners are not left to manage the claim alone.The Help Me Now StandardEvery contractor dispatched through Help Me Now has:- Passed a criminal background check through Checkr.- An active Washington State L&I contractor registration, the state's contractor license, with the required surety bond and liability insurance. Since July 2024, Washington has required a $30,000 bond for general contractors and $15,000 for specialty contractors, plus at least $250,000 in liability coverage.- Completed Help Me Now's on-site training alongside experienced restoration professionals. No contractor works independently on the platform until they pass Help Me Now's testing.- A strong public track record. Help Me Now selects the most-reviewed, highest-rated professionals in each community it serves, and gives preference to contractors with established Google reviews.Crews are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and respond in 30 minutes or less.* Help Me Now's standard is simple: no job is finished until the homeowner says it is. If something is not right, the contractor comes back and makes it right. Examples of completed water, fire and mold restoration projects are at HelpMeNow/before-and-after."The flood on the news is not the one that empties a bank account on the Eastside. It is the supply line under a guest bathroom sink that lets go while the family is in Maui," said Georgiy Kharchenko of Help Me Now. "Our job is to get a trained, background-checked pro through your door in 30 minutes, dry the house before mold sets in, and deal with the insurance company so you don't have to."Communities Served- King County: Medina, Hunts Point, Yarrow Point, Clyde Hill, Beaux Arts Village, Mercer Island, Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Sammamish, Issaquah, Newcastle, Woodinville, Bothell and Seattle- Snohomish County: Woodway, Edmonds, Mukilteo, Mill Creek, Lynnwood, Everett, Lake Stevens and Snohomish- Pierce County: Gig Harbor, Fox Island, University Place, Tacoma's North End, Steilacoom, Lakewood, Puyallup and Bonney Lake- Kitsap County: Bainbridge Island, Poulsbo, Kingston, Silverdale, Port Orchard and BremertonHomeowners dealing with a burst pipe, a failed water heater, a flooded lower level or a leak of any kind can call (425) 279-7097 or visit HelpMeNow.*Arrival times vary with traffic, weather, ferry schedules and job volume.Licensed contractors interested in joining the Help Me Now network can learn more at HelpMeNow/contractor-help/collections/getting-started.About Help Me NowHelp Me Now (HelpMeNow) is a Bellevue, Washington-based emergency home services network that connects homeowners in King, Snohomish, Pierce and Kitsap counties with background-checked, licensed, bonded and insured local professionals 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Services include water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and plumbing. Every contractor on the platform completes on-site training and testing before accepting a job, and homeowner satisfaction is the company's top priority.Data sources: Insurance Information Institute; Chubb claims data as reported by Insurance Journal and The Wall Street Journal; Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner; Washington State Department of Labor & Industries; NOAA Climate Prediction Center winter outlook (October 2026); Zillow Home Value Index via Stacker.

Georgiy Kharchenko

Help Me Now

(425) 279-7097

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The $1 Million Leak | HelpMeNow

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The $1 Million Leak: Water Now the No. 1 Threat to Puget Sound's Priciest Homes News Provided By Help Me Now Inc November 06, 2026, 00:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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