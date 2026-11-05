US Secretary Of War Hegseth Dismisses Impeachment As Political Theatre

Hegseth Rejects Impeachment Claims

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has dismissed the renewed impeachment effort against him as "political theatre", asserting that attacks by his political opponents would not force him out of office as pressure mounts on the Trump administration following the Republican Party's setbacks in the November 3 midterm elections. In a video message posted on X, Hegseth defended his leadership of the Department of War, reiterated his commitment to President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda and vowed to continue the administration's military policies despite growing criticism over the Iran conflict.

"This is not about me. But of course, the other side, in case you've noticed, they're obsessed. A disgruntled, defeated congressman along with all his Democrat allies has also dropped sham articles of impeachment against yours truly, just like they tried against President Trump-twice," Hegseth said. He described the impeachment push as an attempt to destroy political opponents, adding, "You see, their policies don't work, so their obsession with political theater, disguised as power, drives them to try to destroy their opponents. It's all about the politics of personal destruction. Didn't work against President Trump, and it won't work with me. You can rest assured of that."

Military Strategy and Funding

Defending the Campaign Against Iran

Hegseth also defended the administration's military campaign against Iran, describing it as a "courageous and historic effort" aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. "When we say that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon, we actually mean it, and we will do the hard work to ensure it under the leadership of President Trump," he said.

Call for Defense Reconciliation Bill

He further called on Congress to approve additional defence funding, including a reconciliation bill of at least USD 350 billion, arguing that the investment was necessary to strengthen America's military capabilities. "The Department of War must be funded to meet the moment right now. That includes a generational investment, a reconciliation bill of at least $350 billion, to keep this department, our country, way ahead in a dangerous world. We need every vote from every patriotic member of Congress," he said.

Message to Troops and Political Opposition

In his video message, Hegseth also urged American troops to ignore the political controversy and remain focused on their responsibilities. "To the troops: Don't blink. Ignore the noise. Never hesitate. You see, all this is politics. You do real things, so stay the course. And as always, President Trump leads the way," he said. Hegseth declared, "We will stand. We will fight. And we will defend this Republic from all enemies, foreign and domestic."

The secretary's remarks come as Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has renewed his threat to reintroduce articles of impeachment against him when lawmakers return to Congress, unless Hegseth resigns. "There is one contingency in which I won't reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns," Massie wrote on X on November 4. Hegseth is also facing criticism from Democratic lawmakers over the administration's handling of the Iran conflict. Representative Jason Crow, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, has called him "incompetent" and argued that his continued leadership puts American service members at risk. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has publicly backed his defence secretary, saying Hegseth had done a "fantastic job" and that he had "every intention" of keeping him in the administration.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)