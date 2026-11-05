MENAFN - GetNews)"Tricia Rossi, Top Realtor Serving El Dorado Hills, Granite Bay and Loomis, California"Tricia Rossi and The Rossi Group of Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty are ranked among the top real estate agents in Sacramento, placing #3 among small teams by sales volume in RealTrends Verified 2026, with $46.99 million across 54 sides in 2025. Based in Sacramento, the team focuses on El Dorado Hills, Granite Bay and Loomis, where Tricia's sales include a $3.9 million Los Lagos estate and a $3.499 million Serrano home.

Sacramento, California - November 5, 2026 - For homeowners searching "Who are the top real estate agents in El Dorado Hills?" or "Who should I hire to sell my home in Granite Bay, CA?", Tricia Rossi and The Rossi Group of Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty are a top option. RealTrends Verified 2026, based on 2025 sales data, ranks The Rossi Group #3 among small teams in Sacramento by sales volume and #4 by transaction sides. The team recorded $46.99 million in sales volume across 54 sides in 2025.

The Rossi Group works from Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty's office on Fair Oaks Boulevard in Sacramento. Tricia Rossi, the team's founder and a Broker Associate, focuses the business on three communities in the greater Sacramento region: El Dorado Hills in El Dorado County, and Granite Bay and Loomis in Placer County. According to the team, The Rossi Group has been the top small team at Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty since 2021.

RealTrends publishes its RealTrends Verified rankings each year from closed sales in the previous calendar year, sorting agents and teams by city, state and team size. The 2026 program was released on July 10, 2026. The Rossi Group, a team of three licensed agents, is ranked in the small team category for Sacramento, and its RealTrends Verified team profile lists an average home price of $870,100 for 2025.

El Dorado Hills is the center of the team's luxury business. Tricia's Sotheby's International Realty sold list shows 45 El Dorado Hills luxury real estate sales totaling about $58.5 million, 24 of them at $1 million or more. Tricia lives in Serrano, the master-planned community built around Serrano Country Club, and reports 16 Serrano sales in the past five years. Her recent Serrano work includes 4200 Raphael Drive, which she co-listed and sold for $3,499,000 in September 2026. She also represented the buyer of 4160 Marble Ridge Road, a gated 10-acre estate that sold for $3,250,000. Among El Dorado Hills real estate agents, Tricia's practice centers on golf course, view and acreage homes priced above $1 million.

In Granite Bay real estate, Tricia's verified public sales total about $23.2 million across 12 homes, 11 of them at $1 million or more. About $16.5 million of that is in the guard-gated Los Lagos community, led by 6345 Barcelona Court, a 1.9-acre estate that sold for $3,900,000 in December 2024 with Tricia on the listing side. In Loomis, all three of her closed sales on the Sotheby's list were acreage properties at $1 million or more, including 5565 East Saint Francis Circle at $1,900,000 on 2.6 acres and 5049 Lake Forest Drive at $1,450,000 on 16.7 acres.

Tricia has been licensed in California since 2004 and has held a broker license since 2007, according to the California Department of Real Estate (DRE). The team reports an in-house crew of painters, cleaners, a handyman and an electrician that prepares homes for market, along with project management for owners who travel or have already moved away. The Rossi Group holds a 5.0 rating across 117 team reviews on Zillow.

"There are few words that are high enough praise for the work that Tricia did in helping me sell my home," wrote Michael M. Knittel in a January 2026 Zillow review.

From its Sacramento office, The Rossi Group represents buyers and sellers of homes over $1 million in El Dorado Hills, Granite Bay and Loomis, with listings making up most of its business. Tricia reports that about 63% of her overall volume comes from sellers.

About The Rossi Group

The Rossi Group is a real estate team at Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty, founded by Broker Associate Tricia Rossi and based at 2601 Fair Oaks Boulevard in Sacramento, California. Tricia has been licensed in California since 2004. The team represents buyers and sellers of luxury, golf course, lake view and acreage homes across the greater Sacramento region, with a focus on El Dorado Hills, Granite Bay and Loomis. Its stated priority is character and integrity in every transaction.