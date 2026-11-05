Bloodgood Training Announces November 2026 Police Training Schedule Across New Jersey

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Officers make legal decisions in seconds, and those decisions have to hold up in court,” said retired Capt. Allen Bloodgood, who leads Bloodgood Training.“We take complex case law and turn it into something an officer can use on the next shift.”"Bloodgood Training will hold in-person law enforcement courses across New Jersey throughout November 2026. The courses cover report writing, motor vehicle stops, weapons law, firearms and patrol tactics for officers at every rank

NEW JERSEY - November 5, 2026 - Bloodgood Training, the police training provider operated by Bloodgood Law Enforcement Training Group, has released a November training schedule that brings legal, tactical and firearms instruction to police officers in communities across New Jersey. Courses run from Nov. 2 through Nov. 30 and are open to patrol officers, investigators and supervisors.

Two of the company's signature Bloodgood Trainingprograms anchor the month. On Nov. 19 in Bergen County, Report Writing teaches officers to document facts, articulation and legal justification so their reports stand up to scrutiny. On Nov. 30 in Flemington, Motor Vehicle Stops & Searches covers the constitutional rules behind one of the most common encounters in policing.

Other November sessions include:



Practical Criminal Law for Patrol, Nov. 20, OCPA

New Jersey Weapons Law: From Statute to the Street, Nov. 24, Paramus Close Quarter Clearance for Patrol, Nov. 30, Secaucus

“Officers make legal decisions in seconds, and those decisions have to hold up in court,” said retired Capt. Allen Bloodgood, who leads Bloodgood Training.“We take complex case law and turn it into something an officer can use on the next shift.”

Classes rely on real-world scenarios rather than slide-heavy lectures. Instructors bring field experience, and course content addresses both New Jersey law and federal constitutional standards.

Agencies that host a course may receive complimentary training seats, according to the company. Departments outside New Jersey can request onsite or customized programs tailored to their state laws and policies.

The full schedule and registration are available at caselawforcops.

About Bloodgood Training

Bloodgood Law Enforcement Training Group, is a New Jersey-based provider of law enforcement training. Its courses cover constitutional law, use of force, investigations, supervision and leadership, firearms, dispatcher training and promotional exam preparation for agencies in New Jersey and nationwide.