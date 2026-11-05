Zemeijia Completes Corrugated Box Trial Production To Support Custom Packaging Procurement

MENAFN - GetNews)"Qingdao Zemeijia Packaging Products Co., Ltd."Zemeijia completed trial production of a custom corrugated box for Brazilian biotechnology customers. Featuring ventilation holes, E-flute board and customized printing, the project highlights packaging development around specific shipping needs. Buyers can request tailored specifications, quotations and pre-production samples before bulk purchasing.

QINGDAO, China - November 5, 2026 - Zemeijia has completed printing trial production for a custom Corrugated Box developed for Brazilian biotechnology customers, according to its October 15 project update. Designed for the sea transportation of beneficial insects used in greenhouse pest management, the packaging combines ventilation holes, an E-flute structure and customized printing.

Zemeijia is a Qingdao-based manufacturer of custom corrugated box packaging for product protection, shipping, storage and brand presentation. The Brazilian project demonstrates how a specific transport requirement can guide structural design and sample evaluation before a customer proceeds with bulk purchasing.

Ventilation Requirements Shape a Specialized Shipping Box

The Brazilian project required air circulation around the biological preparation inside the package. Rows of punched ventilation holes were incorporated into the carton, making airflow a central design requirement alongside protection and handling.

The box uses an E-flute structure with four-color printing to carry the customer's visual identity and storage and transportation information. A locking bottom supports assembly, while glossy and matte laminated samples allow the customer to compare surface finishes.

Trial production used the molds, inks and corrugated substrates intended for bulk manufacturing. This gives the customer representative samples for assessing printing, perforations and construction before the next production stage.

For purchasing teams, the project illustrates the importance of identifying functional requirements at the beginning of a packaging brief. Ventilation, moisture exposure, assembly and handling conditions can all influence the final structure and should be reviewed alongside dimensions and artwork.

How Board Construction Affects Packaging Selection

The company's Corrugated Box range includes three-layer, five-layer and seven-layer board, with E, B and AB flute options. Selection depends on the packed product, carton dimensions, protective materials and distribution conditions.

Its Mailer Box product information lists approximate thicknesses of 1.1–1.4 millimeters for E-flute and 2.5–3.0 millimeters for B-flute. These figures provide useful reference points when discussing packaging thickness, but flute profile alone does not establish a finished box's load capacity.

For a compact parcel, internal clearance and insert design affect product fit and parcel volume. An oversized carton may require additional cushioning, while inadequate clearance can obstruct packing or closure. A Moving Box or industrial shipping carton also requires consideration of packed weight, stacking and repeated handling.

Buyers should request quotations that identify internal dimensions, board construction, closure, inserts and printing. A shared specification makes commercial comparisons more meaningful and helps purchasing teams understand what each proposed price includes.

Published Quality Controls Provide Specific Review Points

According to its published company profile, Zemeijia controls printing color variation to ΔE ≤ 2 and reports a finished-product pass rate above 99.6%. These are company-reported figures describing its overall quality management. Buyers can request the inspection scope and supporting records applicable to their order.

The company also describes incoming, in-process and final quality inspections, supported by regular checks of bursting strength, edge crush resistance and folding endurance. These inspection activities give buyers specific topics to discuss when reviewing materials and finished packaging.

For printed cartons, color consistency should be considered alongside artwork approval and the selected printing surface. Structural requirements should likewise be connected to the packed product and handling conditions. Agreeing these details before production gives the buyer and manufacturer a clearer basis for inspection and acceptance.

Sample Approval Connects the Design with Actual Use

A physical sample allows purchasing, warehouse and brand teams to examine the same proposed package before confirming production. The Brazilian trial combines functional review with a comparison of finishes, showing how sampling can address several requirements within one project.

An approval review should cover product fit, assembly, printing and application-specific features. The actual product, accessories and protective materials should fit within the confirmed internal dimensions, and closure features should operate without obstruction.

The Mailer Box page lists loaded stacking and one-meter corner, edge and face drops as its testing basis. Buyers should agree the load, method and acceptance criteria, then review results for the selected design. These published test conditions should be distinguished from the results of an individual order.

Approved specifications also matter for repeat purchases. If the product, insert or shipping route changes, the existing package may need a fresh suitability review.

Matching Related Packaging to Food and Retail Requirements

The broader portfolio includes Food Packaging Box and Pizza Box ranges, as well as fruit packaging for customers sourcing a Produce Box. Buyers should identify whether a package will contact food directly or function as an outer shipping carton, and describe expected moisture exposure before material selection.

The Waxed Box range offers another category to evaluate for wet handling or chilled distribution. Suitability should be confirmed for the chosen construction and intended use.

For customers considering an Eco-friendly paper box, published options include recycled kraft or FSC-certified board, water-based inks and designs without plastic film. Supporting material documentation can be requested for the selected specification.

Wine Packaging Box and Cardboard Gift Box products address presentation requirements. Where an outer shipping carton is also needed, reviewing both packaging layers together helps confirm the complete packed arrangement.

Recent Canadian Samples Extend Customer Project Activity

In a separate update published on November 5, Zemeijia reported completing the packing of customized samples for a Canadian customer's FRESHSLICE PIZZA project on November 3, 2026.

The samples included printed pizza boxes and matching paper plates with coordinated logos and food illustrations. They allow the customer to assess material appearance and brand presentation before the next project stage.

The Canadian and Brazilian projects illustrate different priorities within custom packaging development. One emphasizes coordinated food service presentation; the other addresses ventilation and structural requirements for specialized transport. Both use physical samples to support the next purchasing decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What information is needed to request a custom corrugated box quotation?

Provide product dimensions, packed weight, order quantity, artwork and the intended shipping route. Include requirements for inserts, moisture protection, ventilation and handling marks. Confirm whether the requested dimensions are internal or external.

What should buyers check before approving a packaging sample?

Check product fit, closure, assembly, print accuracy and any application-specific features. Where performance testing is required, agree the test conditions and acceptance criteria, then review the relevant results before approving production.

How long do sampling and production take?

Published company guidance indicates approximately five to seven working days for standard pre-production samples and around fifteen working days for standard production after final document confirmation. Timing should be agreed for the selected materials, finishing, quantity and approval schedule.

Request a Quotation for the Next Packaging Project

Buyers planning a custom Corrugated Box purchase can submit their product and shipping requirements to Zemeijia for a proposed structure and quotation. Request a physical sample, confirm the specification and establish the production schedule before committing to a bulk order.

About Zemeijia

Established in 2015, Qingdao Zemeijia Packaging Products Co., Ltd. manufactures customized paper packaging for shipping, food, produce, wine and gift applications. Its Corrugated Box offering supports customization of dimensions, board construction and printing, complemented by specialty packaging formats and pre-production sampling. The company develops packaging around customers' product protection, distribution and presentation requirements.