Beyond Academic Achievement: Kim E. Dooley, Phd, Explores Life's Unscripted Lessons

MENAFN - GetNews) There are memoirs that read like acceptance speeches. Long, grateful, slightly exhausting. And then there are books like this one

New York, NY - November 5, 2026 - When Life Misses a Note: Gaining Wisdom Through Lived Experience by Kim E. Dooley, PhD, does not open with a breakthrough or a rock bottom. It opens with a little girl in Orange, Texas, being dragged underwater behind a boat because her father told her not to let go of the rope, and she was not the kind of child who let go of things.

That detail tells you everything about what kind of book this is going to be.

It is funny before it earns the right to be meaningful. It is honest in places that most people would quietly edit out. And it covers more ground, literally and figuratively, than most people manage in three lifetimes.

There is the Carnival Triumph. Yes, that one. The ship that lost power, lost plumbing, and became the story everyone called the Poop Cruise. The author was on it. What she witnessed was not the chaos the news reported but something far stranger and more interesting: four thousand strangers quietly deciding to take care of each other. Extension cords run to the casino registers. Cabin doors left open for people without windows. A piano discovered in the ship's promenade, hymns sung in the dark until the Alabama shoreline came into view. Leadership, it turns out, does not wait for permission.

Then there is the funeral. The singing that went wrong. The shoe that came off mid-descent. The stairs. The entire congregation is watching. And the decision, made in real time, to walk back in anyway and sit down.

Then, Mexico, where a study abroad trip nearly fell apart before it started. South Africa, where a cheetah dragged its dinner up a tree while hyenas circled below. Greece, where a solo swim in the Mediterranean taught her something no classroom ever did. A sabbatical. A Secret Santa that required a blonde wig, suede fringe, and strategic balloon placement. A job she did not get. A diagnosis she did not expect. A retirement that did not feel like one.

And then, finally, the question the whole book has been quietly building toward: who are you when the life you built no longer fits?

This book does not answer that question cleanly. It does something better. It shows you what the process actually looks like, from the inside, without cleaning it up.

About the Author

Kim E. Dooley, PhD, did not set out to write a book. She set out to live, which is probably why the book is this good.

She spent more than three decades in higher education, rising to the rank of Regents Professor at Texas A&M University, a title held by fewer than 1% of faculty across the entire Texas A&M system. She served as Associate Dean not once but twice, led study abroad programs across Mexico, South Africa, and Greece, and sat on the board of the American Farm School in Thessaloniki, Greece.

She also, at various points, dressed as Dolly Parton for a university Secret Santa, got stranded at sea on the world's most famous broken cruise ship, tumbled down altar stairs at a funeral while the congregation watched, led a student group through a Zapatista roadblock in Chiapas, and spent seventy days alone in Greece learning, for the first time in her life, how to simply be still.

She holds a PhD and has published extensively in academic journals and texts. She is a certified life coach, a speaker, and a consultant who now works with individuals navigating major life transitions.

But the credential that matters most for this book is simpler. She has lived without flinching, paid attention to what happened, and been honest enough to write it down exactly as it was, including the parts where she was wrong, underprepared, embarrassed, lost, or eating pie at a funeral while someone policed the chocolate desserts from the refrigerator.

She currently lives in Texas with her husband.

When Life Misses a Note: Gaining Wisdom Through Lived Experience by Kim E. Dooley, PhD, is available now on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

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