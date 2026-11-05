Trying To Get Business Funding This Week? Outcome99 Was Voted Canada's #1 Fast Business Funding Company In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"“We believe business owners shouldn't have to wait weeks for funding when they have payroll to meet, suppliers to pay, and opportunities in front of them. At Outcome99, our goal is simple: help established Canadian businesses access funding offers in as little as 40 minutes, even when traditional banks have said no. We look beyond credit scores and focus on what matters - the business they've built and the revenue they're generating.” - Outcome99 Spokesperson"With funding offers available in as little as 40 minutes, access to $10,000–$5 million, and a revenue-first approach that considers businesses with credit scores as low as 400, Outcome99 is positioning itself as an alternative to traditional business financing

VANCOUVER, BC - November 5, 2026 - For Canadian business owners, getting access to working capital can sometimes take longer than the business can afford to wait.

A contractor may have completed a $200,000 project but still be waiting 60 days for payment. A manufacturer may need to purchase inventory before receiving money from a customer. A transportation company may have payroll and fuel expenses due long before its invoices are collected.

In situations like these, the problem isn't always a lack of revenue. Sometimes, it's simply a matter of timing.

That's the problem Vancouver-based business funding company Outcome99 is working to address.

Through its network of funding partners, Outcome99 helps Canadian businesses explore financing options ranging from $10,000 to $5 million, with an emphasis on speed, straightforward applications, and evaluating actual business revenue.

1. Funding Offers in as Little as 40 Minutes

Perhaps the biggest differentiator in Outcome99's approach is speed.

Traditional business financing can involve lengthy applications, financial reviews, additional documentation, and multiple stages of approval.

Outcome99 has designed its application process to help eligible businesses receive an initial funding offer in as little as 40 minutes, depending on the applicant's circumstances and the availability of required documentation.

For approved businesses, funding may be available within 24 hours.

That's particularly relevant for business owners who have an immediate financial obligation and cannot afford to spend weeks waiting for a decision.

A funding offer is not the same as an approval or completed transfer, and individual processing times may vary.

2. Businesses With Credit Scores as Low as 400 May Qualify

One of the most significant differences between Outcome99's approach and conventional bank financing is how applications are evaluated.

Rather than relying exclusively on credit scores, Outcome99 focuses heavily on the revenue a business is currently generating.

Businesses generating more than $10,000 per month in revenue, including owners with credit scores as low as 400, may be eligible for consideration.

That doesn't mean every applicant will be approved. Funding partners also evaluate factors such as bank account activity, existing obligations, revenue consistency, and the business's ability to manage repayments.

However, it creates an opportunity for established businesses whose credit history might otherwise limit their financing options.

A business owner who has experienced credit challenges may still operate a company with substantial monthly sales and consistent customer demand.

Outcome99's approach is designed to take that operating performance into account.

3. Access to $10,000–$5 Million in Business Funding

Not every company needs the same amount of capital.

A small construction company may need $25,000 to cover materials and labour while waiting for a completed project to be paid.

A manufacturing business may need $150,000 to purchase inventory for a large customer order.

A larger established company may require substantially more working capital to support its operations.

Outcome99 provides access to funding options ranging from $10,000 to $5 million, subject to eligibility, underwriting, and funding partner approval.

Its services focus on alternative commercial financing, including revenue-based funding and merchant cash advances.

Unlike conventional term loans, merchant cash advances generally involve receiving capital in exchange for an agreed amount of future business receipts. Repayment structures, total costs, and other terms vary by offer.

Business owners should review the total repayment amount, payment frequency, fees, and implications for cash flow before accepting financing.

4. A Straightforward Application Process

For business owners already managing employees, customers, suppliers, and day-to-day operations, applying for financing shouldn't create another major administrative burden.

Outcome99 aims to simplify the process.

Businesses can begin with a short application outlining their funding requirements and business information.

For a funding review, applicants may be asked to provide:



A short business funding application.

Six months of recent business bank statements. Additional information requested by the funding partner.

The information allows funding partners to evaluate business revenue, financial activity, and potential financing options.

Rather than requiring business owners to independently approach numerous alternative financing providers, Outcome99 helps connect applicants with appropriate funding partners through a centralized process.

5. Built for Businesses That Cannot Wait Weeks

Speed matters most when timing directly affects business operations.

For example, a company may have completed a major contract and be waiting for the customer to release payment.

Meanwhile, employee wages, supplier invoices, and operating expenses continue to accumulate.

Other businesses may need immediate working capital to purchase materials, replace essential equipment, or take on a new contract.

Outcome99's funding process is intended to help established businesses explore available capital without necessarily waiting for a conventional bank lending timeline.

However, fast financing can carry higher costs than traditional lending, making it important for owners to consider whether the expected business benefit justifies the total repayment obligation.

6. How Canadian Businesses Can Check Their Eligibility

For Canadian business owners interested in exploring their options, Outcome99 offers an online application process.

Businesses generating more than $10,000 in monthly revenue may be candidates for a preliminary funding review, including those whose owners have credit scores around 400.

Funding amounts, eligibility, and repayment terms depend on each applicant's financial circumstances and the requirements of the funding partner.

The company advertises access to financing between $10,000 and $5 million, with expedited reviews and funding potentially available within 24 hours for qualifying applicants.

Business owners interested in learning more can visit Outcome99 to review available funding options and begin an application.

About Outcome99

Outcome99 is a Vancouver-based business funding brokerage serving companies across Canada and the United States. The company connects eligible businesses with commercial funding partners offering revenue-based financing and other alternative business funding solutions.

Its approach emphasizes business revenue, streamlined applications, and expedited funding reviews.